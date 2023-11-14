How do autonomous cars work and what do you need to know about them?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How do autonomous cars work and what do you need to know about them?

By Press Association
EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY FEBRUARY 17 A self-driving Nissan Leaf car is driven on public roads in Woolwich, south east London during a ground-breaking trial of self-driving cars which has demonstrated the potential for traffic lights to become obsolete. Two autonomous electric cars built by the Japanese manufacturer have completed hundreds of laps around a 2.7-mile route featuring busy A roads as part of the three-year ServCity project to identify and overcome barriers to deploying autonomous vehicles in cities, which ends next month. Picture date: Tuesday February 14, 2023.
There’s a whole lot of talk about autonomous cars of late. A new Automated Vehicles Bill – proposed as part of the King’s Speech on Tuesday, November 7 – looks to speed up the process of allowing self-driving cars on our roads with an aim to boost the development of the technology.

But what exactly is a self-driving car and how do they work? We’re going to go through the key need-to-know points.

What do autonomous cars use to ‘see’?

Self-driving vehicles rely on a complex array of systems to allow them to see the world around them. It’s worth pointing out that autonomous vehicles are graded on the amount of assistance they provide – with Level 0 meaning no intervention by the vehicle, right the way up to Level 5 where the vehicle is entirely autonomous and requires no operation by the driver.