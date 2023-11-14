Updated Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 now on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Updated Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 now on sale

By Press Association
The refreshed ID.4 and ID.5 are now available. (Volkswagen)
Volkswagen’s refreshed ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs have now gone on sale, priced from £46,035.

The ID.4 and ID.5 arrived on sale in 2021 and 2022 respectively, being some of Volkswagen’s first bespoke electric cars.

As part of this 2024 update, both cars now use a larger 12.9-inch touchscreen running on a new generation of infotainment. Changes include new menus, while the touch sliders used to change the temperature are now illuminated. Changes have also been made to the augmented reality head-up display, while the drive mode selector has been moved to the steering column.

The SUVs get a series of updates for 2024. (Volkswagen)

A new voice assistant is said to ‘respond more precisely to natural voice commands’ as well, while a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system is a new addition.

Changes have also been made under the surface, with a new drive unit helping to boost the performance of the standard models quite significantly, now producing 282bhp as standard, while torque has been boosted from 310Nm to 545Nm.

At the top of the range, the sporty all-wheel-drive GTX car now puts out 335bhp, a 41bhp upgrade compared to before, and reduces the 0-60mph time to 5.4 seconds.

The SUVs both get a new touchscreen. (Volkswagen)

The new ID.4 and more coupe-styled ID.5 are also more efficient, with up to 337 and 339 miles being claimed for the models respectively, which is a 10-mile improvement. The maximum charging speed has also been improved from 135kW to 175kW, which Volkswagen says allows for 110 miles to be added in 10 minutes in ideal conditions.

Prices for the ID.4 start from £46,045, for the entry-level Life Pro model, and rise to £46,035 for the top-spec GTX. Similarly, the ID.5 begins from £50,940, with the sportier GTX version coming in at £56,545.

Both the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 are now available to order, with first deliveries expected in early 2024.