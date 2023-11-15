Range Rover used by The Queen sells for a record £132,750

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Range Rover used by The Queen sells for a record £132,750

By Press Association
Queen Elizabeth’s Range Rover sold for £132,750. (Iconic Auctioneers)
A Range Rover originally specified and used by the late Queen Elizabeth II has sold for a record £132,750 at auction.

The 2004 SUV was sold in July for just £33,000 by Historics Auctioneers. Though it was believed to have been used by the royal, owing to special details such as blue lights in the grille and a dog guard, its history at the time was not properly verified.

However, some careful research by the winning bidder unearthed video footage of Queen Elizabeth driving this particular Range Rover, with the number plate clearly visible, and verifying it as the late monarch’s car.

Footage has been unearthed of the Queen driving the Range Rover. (Iconic Auctioneers)

Sold by Iconic Auctioneers at a sale held at the NEC Classic Motor Show in Birmingham last weekend, the 2004 Range Rover went for £132,750 – a 300 per cent increase since July – making a new record for a model of this age. Despite a mileage of 110,000, it also sold for double its £60,000 pre-sale estimate. Without the royal connection, it would likely be worth around £5,000.

The Range Rover was specified by the Queen in Epsom Green with a Sand Hide, and was supplied by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations with other details including covert blue lights in the grille, a dog guard and side steps. Other details include rear grab handles to help the royal get in and out of the car and dual rear window stitches.

The royal family have a strong connection with Range Rovers, with various models from the firm coming up for sale over the years.

A stretched Range Rover used by the boxer Mike Tyson was also sold. (Iconic Auctioneers)

It wasn’t the only celebrity-owned Range Rover to feature in the sale, however, with a stretched 1994 Range Rover used by boxing champion Mike Tyson selling for £31,500. It was originally bought by the renowned car collector The Sultan of Brunei