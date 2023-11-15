On-street EV charger numbers increase by 69% in last 12 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On-street EV charger numbers increase by 69% in last 12 months

By Press Association
On-street charger numbers have risen considerably in recent years
The number of on-street electric vehicle chargers has risen by 69 per cent in the last 12 months, according to new figures.

On-street chargers are essential for EV owners who don’t have access to a driveway or garage and 4,094 such charge points have been installed in the last quarter alone.

Statistics published by the Department for Transport (DfT) show that the number of on-street chargers across the UK has increased by more than two-thirds between October 2022 and the same month in 2023. The number of chargers has risen by more than a quarter in the last three months alone.

However, the figures – analysed by Vauxhall – also show that London has 151 per cent more publicly available chargers of all types per 100,000 of population than Scotland, which is second to London when it comes to charging provision per 100,000 people.

On-street charging is essential for EV owners without access to home charging

James Taylor, Vauxhall managing director, said: “It’s a good signal, but we’re still at the beginning of the journey. We need to up the pace if we’re to make sure the 40 per cent of households without driveways are not left behind in the transition to electric vehicles and do more outside of London.

“The 4,094 new installations is a start, but next year it is forecast there will be hundreds of thousands more new EV cars being registered to comply with the Vehicles Emissions Trading Scheme – we are making progress, but more is needed to match demand.”

The number of chargers – of all types – has seen ‘considerable growth’, according to Vauxhall, rising by 42 per cent since last October. There are now 49,220 chargers of all types in the UK – of which 18,942 are on-street types – representing a considerable rise on October 2022, when the total number of devices stood at 34,637.