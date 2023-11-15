More than a third of UK car buyers ‘abandon’ EV plans due to cost concerns – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than a third of UK car buyers ‘abandon’ EV plans due to cost concerns – survey

By Press Association
Fewer buyers are considering EVs because of higher prices. (PA)
More than a third of drivers who purchased a new car recently considered an electric vehicle but opted for a petrol, diesel or hybrid instead due to rising costs.

That’s according to a new survey by What Car, which found that 42 per cent of people who are currently in the market for a new car have sidelined an EV for the same reason. Due to financial concerns, more than 58 per cent of respondents are delaying their next car purchase by six months or more, while those who really need to buy are switching to a more affordable second-hand model.

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car, which conducted the survey of 2,525 people, said: “Our latest research shows that concerns around the cost of purchasing and running an EV are at the forefront of motorists’ minds.

Demand for used cars as also increased because of financial pressures. (Blackball Media)

“However, the good news is that car makers are responding, with our research showing discounts on EV models have increased by more than 200 per cent since the beginning of the year.”

Of the 39 per cent of in-market buyers who are now looking to purchase a used car, 30 per cent say that their decision to buy a used car – instead of a new one – has been influenced by the rising cost of living.

Huntingford added: “With the introduction of the Government’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate from January 2024 meaning manufacturers have to ensure 22 per cent of their new car sales are electric, we expect to see even more generous discounts.

“Conversely, motorists can expect to see smaller discounts – and less choice – when it comes to petrol and diesel models, as car manufacturers get to grips with the new requirements.”