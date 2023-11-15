Renault to introduce £17,000 electric car in 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renault to introduce £17,000 electric car in 2026

By Press Association
Renault is looking to introduce a more affordable EV from 2026. (Renault)
Renault has set out a vision to revive the Twingo name for an affordable electric car that will arrive later this decade.

The Twingo served as the entry point for Renault’s line-up for more than two decades, before being discontinued in the UK in 2018. However, as the French firm looks to introduce more accessible electric cars in the future, the Twingo will be revived as an A-segment EV in 2026.

It was announced today as part of a Capital Markets Day for Renault’s new ‘Ampere’ firm, which oversees electric car and software development.

The Twingo will make a comeback in 2026. (Renault)

Revealed as the ‘Twingo Legend’, it has been confirmed for 2026 and will be designed and engineered in Europe as the firm looks to maintain competition with a growing number of Chinese electric car brands, which are often able to undercut those in Europe.

Renault is targeting a starting price of less than €20,000 (£17,000) for the electric city car, which will sit underneath the upcoming Renault 4 and 5, which will arrive in 2024. In finance terms, Renault hopes to offer the electric car for less than €100 (£90) per month.

The Twingo is said to be far cheaper to make than larger electric SUVs. owing to fewer parts and resources needed, and is set to offer exceptional efficiency that will contribute to significantly reduced lifetime emissions compared to a traditional petrol car.

The Twingo will help Renault to remain competitive against newer Chinese EV brands. (Renault)

Though still currently in concept guise, the design has clear links to the original Twingo, introduced in 1993, with details such as ‘frog’ headlights, a large rear window and a modern interpretation of the air vents in the original car’s bonnet.

No specific performance and battery details have been revealed, but the Twingo is likely to sit on a shrunken version of Renault’s CMF-B EV platform.