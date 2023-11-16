Jeep Avenger line-up expands to include petrol and hybrid models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeep Avenger line-up expands to include petrol and hybrid models

By Press Association

What was tipped to be Jeep’s first electric-only model is now also available with petrol and hybrid engines.

The Avenger arrived earlier in 2023 to much fanfare, even scooping European Car of the Year. It is Jeep’s smallest model and also its first EV. Though the firm said it would ‘only’ sell petrol models in Italy and Spain, where demand for electric models is slower, the firm has now done a U-turn, and will now sell more conventional versions of the Avenger in the UK.

Arriving next month will be a ‘limited edition’ model equipped with a 99bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mild-hybrid engines in the Avenger help to expand its appeal. (Jeep)

The highlight, however, is a new ‘e-Hybrid’ version, which uses the same 1.2-litre mild-hybrid setup as seen on cars such as the new Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa.

Available from December, it also uses a six-speed automatic transmission that features an integrated electric motor that helps to boost responsiveness, while allowing for ‘engine-off’ running at slower speeds. Jeep claims this hybrid model reduces CO2 emissions by 15 per cent compared to a regular petrol model, with CO2 emissions from 111-114g/km claimed.

The e-Hybrid model also introduces new features to the Avenger such as a panoramic sunroof and massaging and electric driver’s seat.

New features such as a panoramic sunroof are available on the Avenger. (Jeep)

Jeep is yet to announce pricing for these new models, but the petrol model will likely start from around £26,000, and the e-Hybrid from £30,000. In comparison, the electric Avenger is available from £35,700. Orders for both new models will open before the end of the year.