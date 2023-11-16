Prince Harry’s former Audi RS6 up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince Harry’s former Audi RS6 up for sale

By Press Association
The Audi RS6 previously used by Prince Harry is now up for sale. (Pistonheads)
An Audi RS6 that was first used by Prince Harry as his personal car is currently up for sale.

The 2017 Audi RS6 was delivered to Harry shortly after the car was registered, with the royal covering around 4,500 miles with the car during his 15-month ownership. He also had the car during the time of his marriage to Meghan Markle in May 2018, too.

Though likely leased by Audi to Prince Harry, the Audi RS6 had a list price of £91,530 when new, including additional extras such as a Daytona Grey Pearl paint, Alcantara seats and carbon interior trim.

This RS6’s number plate KX17 ZBN can be seen in pictures with Prince Harry behind the wheel of the car.

Prince Harry used the RS6 as his personal car when it was new. (Pistonheads)

The RS6 is of a C7 generation, sold between 2013 and 2018, and uses a 552bhp 4.0-litre V8 engine that allows for a 0-60mph time of under four seconds.

Prince Harry’s Audi RS6 is currently up for sale with a private seller in Grantham on the online automotive marketplace Pistonheads for £42,000. Despite the royal connections, it’s priced similarly to those without the provenance.

This Audi RS6 last came up for sale in August 2018 shortly after Prince Harry had returned the car, when the car was advertised for £71,900.

Matt Bird, deputy editor of Pistonheads, said: “The Audi RS6 is a firm favourite among performance car enthusiasts, and rightly so. Even with royal blood running through its fuel lines, this example is now available for less than half the car’s original purchase price.

The RS6 is now up for sale for £42,000. (Pistonheads)

“While most people would be forgiven for mistaking the RS6 as any other Audi-badged estate, the RS6 is genuinely capable of going toe-to-toe with most supercars when it comes to straight-line performance.”

The listing arrives just days after a 2004 Range Rover specified and used by the late Queen Elizabeth II sold for a record £132,750 at an auction over the weekend after the previous keeper – who only bought the car in July 2023 for £33,000 – managed to unearth its incredible provenance.

While the royal family are known for their connection to Land Rovers, they also frequently use Audis courtesy of a deal the German brand has with the household. Prince Harry and his brother William have been spotted in various Audi models over the years, while Princess Diana was known for using a 1994 Audi 80 Cabriolet.