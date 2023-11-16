Alfa Romeo’s new special editions celebrate Italian culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Alfa Romeo’s new special editions celebrate Italian culture

By Press Association
Alfa Romeo’s new special editions celebrate its heritage. (Alfa Romeo)
Alfa Romeo has announced a new range-ride ‘Tributo Italiano’ special edition that looks to celebrate the firm’s heritage and association with its home country.

The new special editions will only be available in the colours of the Italian flag – Alfa Red, Montreal Green and Banchise White. In addition, they feature a two-tone livery, courtesy of a contrasting black roof.

The Tributo Italiano special edition is available on Alfa Romeo’s Giulia saloon, as well as the Tonale and Stelvio SUVs. On the latter two cars, the models feature a painted bodykit, with lower areas of the car painted to match the car, rather than in the usual black finish. There are also Italian flags on the door mirrors.

Subtle hints point towards Alfa’s Italian heritage. (Alfa Romeo)

Inside, the special-edition cars feature black perforated leather sports seats with red detailing, while red stitching is used on the dashboard and door panels too.

Standard equipment is generous across the trio of models, with features including heated front seats, an electric boot and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Both the Giulia and Stelvio are available with a 276bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine, with the Stelvio also available with a 207bhp 2.2-litre diesel. As for the Tonale, this is offered with a 158bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 276bhp 1.3-litre plug-in hybrid that offers an electric range of up to 40 miles.

The full range of Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano special editions is now available to order. Prices start from £44,995 for the Tonale, £48,495 for the Giulia and £54,095 for the Stelvio.