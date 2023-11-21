Famous Goldfinger number plate comes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Famous Goldfinger number plate comes up for sale

By Press Association
The number plate AU 1 was used on a Rolls-Royce in Goldfinger. (Primo Registrations)
The number plate AU 1 was used on a Rolls-Royce in Goldfinger. (Primo Registrations)

A famous number plate that adorned the Rolls-Royce used in the James Bond film Goldfinger is going up for sale.

While the 1964 James Bond film might be best known for the iconic Aston Martin DB5, another famous car shared the silver screen – a 1939 Rolls-Royce Phantom III painted in a distinctive yellow and black finish.

This car – used by the villain Auric Goldfinger who was played by Gert Fröbe in the hit film – wore the number plate ‘AU 1’, with ‘AU’ being the chemical symbol of gold.

It’s this number plate that is now up for sale by Primo Registrations, which is expected to sell for ‘in excess of £300,000’, and is described as a ‘unique investment opportunity’.

Aston Martin Parts
The Aston Martin DB5 is another famous automotive star in Goldfinger. (Max Earey/Aston Martin)

Peter Johnson, managing director of Primo Registrations, said: “As iconic number plates go, this one has to be right up there with one of the best, not least of all because of the plate’s association with the famed car used by Goldfinger and Oddjob to smuggle gold out of the country.

“It’s also nothing new that short number plates are fast becoming increasingly popular, not only because of their aesthetically pleasing stature on any vehicle but because of their investment potential, too.”

Sixty Years of James Bond auction – Christie’s London
James Bond producer Michael G. Wilson arrives in the Goldfinger Rolls-Royce Phantom III for the Sixty Years of James Bond auction at Christie’s auction house in central London. Picture date: Wednesday September 28, 2022. (Suzan Moore/PA Archive)

The number plate ‘AU 1’ was last sold by the same dealer back in 2013, and is currently registered to a 1937 Rolls-Royce (not pictured), according to data from the DVLA.

Johnson added: The last time ‘AU 1’ sold, it realised a huge return on investment for its then-owner, and we anticipate the trend will only continue, especially with shorter plates. We can’t wait to see where this one will go in the future – maybe it’ll go onto another Rolls-Royce”