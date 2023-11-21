Hyundai Tucson updated for 2024 with new look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Hyundai Tucson updated for 2024 with new look

By Press Association
The Tuscon receives a number of updates for 2024. (Hyundai)
The Tuscon receives a number of updates for 2024. (Hyundai)

Hyundai has announced a number of updates for its popular Tucson mid-size SUV, which include styling revisions and interior tweaks.

The Tucson is by far Hyundai’s most popular model, and is currently the sixth best-selling car in the UK. The latest generation, which adopted a far bolder design and more upmarket finish, only arrived in the UK in 2021, but now has received a number of updates to keep it competitive.

This new model carries over the ‘Parametric Jewel Hidden Lights’, which are essentially light-up elements within the grille, but adopts a more rugged look courtesy of new silver-painted skid plates in the lower front and rear bumpers. A range of new alloy wheel designs are also available.

The latest Tucson gets a new interior design. (Hyundai)

The interior has received a number of upgrades, including a merged digital instrument cluster and main touchscreen, carrying over the design seen on Hyundai’s electric Ioniq 5. Previously, a touch panel existed for the climate menus, but this has now been replaced by physical controls.

Hyundai is yet to announce full specs about the updated Tucson, but it’s expected to carry over the same extensive range of powertrains, with mild, self-charging and plug-in hybrid powertrains all available, alongside standard petrol versions.

The South Korean firm says the updated Tucson will make its European debut in early 2024 in what will be a very busy year for Hyundai, with the arrival of the Ioniq 5 N – its first sporty electric car – and the next-generation Santa Fe, the firm’s range-topping SUV.

Expect a small price increase on the current Tuscon’s £31,500 starting price, when expected deliveries start in May 2024.