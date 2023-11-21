Renault’s new Master van has the longest range of any van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renault’s new Master van has the longest range of any van

By Press Association
Renault’s Master arrives for a new generation. (Renault)
Renault’s Master arrives for a new generation. (Renault)

Renault has revealed the new fourth-generation Master, which gets an extended electric range and significant technology enhancements compared to the outgoing van,

The Master is Renault’s largest van, sitting above the Kangoo and Trafic in its line-up. With the current model first arriving on sale in 2010, it’s a significant update this time around as a result.

Renault has aimed to inject features and styling cues from its car range into the Master, including signature LED headlights with Renault’s recognisable ‘C’ signature. A larger grille also gives the van a more upright stance.

New styling helps to aid efficiency. (Renault)

Inside, Renault says the ‘high-grade interior mirrors that of a passenger vehicle’, using a car steering wheel and standard Google-powered 10-inch touchscreen. The firm also describes the van as an ‘office on wheels’, with the middle seat folding down to be a desk, and featuring clips to store a laptop. There’s also 135 litres of interior storage space – 25 per cent more than currently.

One of the biggest changes, however, is under the surface, with the new electric Master. It has a large 87kWh battery and boasts a claimed range of ‘more than 255 miles’, the most of any electric van on sale today. It’s also more than double the claimed 126 miles of range offered with the current Master EV. It will also be equipped with 130kW DC rapid charging capability.

Renault will also offer the Master with a broad choice of diesel engines, ranging in power from 103bhp to 168bhp, which are said to be far cleaner than before. Renault also says that the Master is ‘designed to accommodate a hydrogen engine and fuel cell in the future’.

Renault says its new Master offers a more car-like feel. (Renault)

Up to 20 driver assistance features are also available, while the electric Master will also be available with Vehicle-to-Load technology, which lets users power other electrical devices (such as power tools) using the battery. Renault also says ‘custom-built body parts’, such as fridges and extra heating, can be powered directly by the battery.

At launch, there will be 20 different derivatives of the Master available, including different wheelbases and chassis cabs for conversion, with a payload of up to four tonnes.

Orders for the new Renault Master will open in the second quarter of 2024, with first deliveries expected in September next year.