2024 Toyota Yaris Cross gets more power and improved technology

By Press Association
The Yaris Cross had had several updates for 2024. (Toyota)
Toyota has announced a number of upgrades for its compact Yaris Cross SUV, which includes key changes to its hybrid powertrain.

The Yaris Cross was only introduced in 2021 but is now Toyota’s most popular model across Europe, even more so than the standard Yaris supermini.

Following similar updates to the normal Yaris, Toyota promises that the Cross will offer a ‘completely new user experience’, with a configurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster introduced along with a touchscreen measuring up to 10.5 inches. Both are said to offer quicker responses, while a more responsive ‘Hey Toyota’ voice connectivity function is also available.

The Yaris Cross also offers additional connectivity courtesy, with expanded functions available through the Toyota smartphone app allowing owners to unlock and start the car without a need for a key. This function comes as standard on the top-spec Premiere Edition model.

The Yaris Cross is now Toyota’s most popular car in Europe. (Toyota)

Toyota has also expanded the safety assistance features available on the Yaris Cross, with a new camera and radar system able to respond better to potential collisions. There are new features that can help steer, brake and accelerate the car to make driving smoother.

On top of this, if the car senses that the driver is making no inputs after a certain amount of time, it will sound a warning, and if the driver doesn’t react, it will bring the car to a gentle stop.

Like the standard Yaris, Toyota is also introducing a second, more powerful hybrid setup to the Cross model. While a standard 114bhp 1.5-litre petrol-electric system remains, on top-spec GR Sport and Premiere Edition versions the same engine produces 130bhp while torque has been increased from 141 to 185Nm. The improvements come from a more powerful electric motor and a new transaxle. This helps to reduce the 0-60mph time by half a second to 10.7 seconds.

Toyota also says it has made changes elsewhere to reduce the road and engine noise, while the powertrain has been tweaked to offer greater torque at all engine speeds.

New models benefit from a larger touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. (Toyota)

No major styling changes have been made, but on the top-spec Premiere Edition model it’s available in a new Urban Khaki paint finish and with a fresh set of 18-inch alloy wheels.

Full UK pricing and specifications for the Yaris Cross will be announced in December, ahead of deliveries in early 2024.