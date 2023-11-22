Jaguar Land Rover puts £10m towards tackling thefts of older Range Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jaguar Land Rover puts £10m towards tackling thefts of older Range Rovers

By Press Association
Range Rovers have been a big target for thieves stealing keyless cars. (JLR)
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has invested ‘more than £10m’ to help tackle a spate of thefts of its previous-generation Range Rovers, the firm has announced.

Previous-generation Land Rovers, including the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, are among some of the most stolen cars in the UK, with crooks finding ways to break into keyless-equipped vehicles thanks to a flaw in their security.

Hundreds of vehicles have been stolen, with owners often resorting to physical deterrents, such as steering locks, to help tackle the problem. Due to the number of vehicles stolen, it’s left owners struggling to insure their cars too.

JLR has been aware of the issue for some time and has said that older vehicles have benefitted from an ‘investment of more than £10m’, which goes towards updating previous-generation models from 2018 onwards with the ‘latest security and technology’.

Range Rover Sport
JLR is investing £10m into improving security of older models that might be vulnerable to theft. (JLR)

The firm says that 65,000 eligible vehicles have already been updated, but is urging owners who have not yet had the fix done to contact their local dealer.

Patrick McGillycuddy, managing director at JLR UK, said: “While vehicle theft in the UK is affecting the whole car industry, at JLR we understand the negative impact this can have on the ownership experience for our clients. Our investment of more than £10 million demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling this issue.

“Through our long-standing collaboration with law enforcement and key partners, our expert team will continue to develop and deploy effective anti-theft measures to ensure clients are protected. It is my personal priority.”

JLR says that its latest Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, which were both introduced in 2022, are based on a ‘more advanced electrical architecture’ that the firm says are ‘proving resilient to theft’. It says that since January 2022, 0.07 per cent of new Range Rover and Range Rover Sports on the road have been stolen.

JLR says its new architecture helps to address keyless theft. (JLR)

This £10m investment is said to include updates to the ‘body control module’, which prohibits thieves driving away a vehicle without a key. The previous issue concerned thieves hacking the keyless entry system by using a method known as a ‘relay attack’ to intercept signals from the car key, which was usually kept in the owner’s address, and then being able to start the car this way. The updates are said to mean that vehicles are no longer ‘vulnerable to that method’.

Despite the updates, JLR is still recommending customers ‘use every available measure’ to protect their vehicle’, including JLR’s connected apps, which include a ‘Guardian Mode’ and making sure that keys are not kept anywhere where they can be easily taken.