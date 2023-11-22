Chancellor gives boost for zero-emission vehicle production in Autumn Statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Chancellor gives boost for zero-emission vehicle production in Autumn Statement

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivers his autumn statement in the House of Commons in London. Picture date: Wednesday November 22, 2023.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has today announced £2bn of future investment into zero-emission vehicle production in the UK as it looks to build on strategic industries.

Revealed as part of the Chancellor’s Autumn statement, Hunt said that £2bn of support would be available for the five years to 2030 for zero-emission vehicle manufacturing. The Chancellor said the announcement had been ‘warmly welcomed by Nissan and Toyota’, which both have significant car production operations in the UK, in Sunderland and Derby respectively.

It follows recent news from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Mini that they were committing to future electric car production in Britain after previous uncertainties.

The automotive segment had minimal mention during the Autumn Statement address, however, but the Chancellor did announce plans to improve access to the National Grid. This is often a barrier to installing and connecting new electric car chargers, delaying their roll-out. This change has been welcomed by motoring experts.

A car charging
Improving grid access will help allow for quicker installation of electric car chargers. (Hyundai)

Edmund King, president of the AA, said: “To help smooth the electrification journey, The AA welcomes plans to speed up access to the Grid, investment in zero emissions within the automotive industry and funding to attract new engineers into the sector.

Despite this, many experts said more is needed to help drive electric car growth, particularly in relation to incentives to help customers make the switch.

King added: “We would still like to see incentives for drivers to help them take part in the zero-emission transition when they are ready to do so. Hopefully, these incentives, a further freeze in fuel duty, and a cut in Insurance Premium Tax will be outlined in the Spring Budget.”