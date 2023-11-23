Ora drops Funky Cat name as firm adopts new ‘direction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ora drops Funky Cat name as firm adopts new ‘direction’

By Press Association
GWM Ora is already selling its Funky Cat in the UK.(GWM)
GWM Ora is already selling its Funky Cat in the UK.(GWM)

The GWM Ora Funky Cat was one of the more fun and distinctive Chinese-made cars to be launched in the UK in the past year.

Standing out with its quirky Mini-like styling, the Funky Cat name was also a talking point. However, its parent company Great Wall Motors (GWM) has now announced that the feline-inspired naming strategy will be dropped from the start of 2024 as it looks for ‘long-term success in Europe’.

It means the Ora Funky Cat electric hatchback will be renamed as the ‘Ora 03’, while the upcoming Lightning Cat saloon will be renamed as the 07. The numerical naming strategy will help to indicate where it sits in the firm’s line-up, similar to Audi’s naming of A1 to A8, for example.

All European markets are set to drop the ‘Cat’ name from January 2024, though the firm says the UK will ‘adopt a phased approach to the implementation’ of the new naming. GWM Ora adds that the models will ‘remain unchanged’ aside from the name change.

GWM Ora Funky Cat
(GWM Ora)

Toby Marshall, managing director of GWM ORA UK, said: “After one year of operations in the UK market, the GWM ORA UK team has made exceptional progress. This latest band strategy update affirms GWM’s commitment to the European region and the UK market in particular, where ORA Funky Cat has made a real statement already.

“We now move forward into 2024 and beyond with a new global brand strategy and many exciting new products on the horizon.”

GWM Ora launched in the UK in November 2022 with the Funky Cat, which offered a range of up to 193 miles from its 42kWh battery. The firm has recently introduced a ‘First Edition+’ model that packs a larger 63kWh battery that unlocks a range of up to 260 miles.