Kerbside electric vehicle charging costs rise ‘significantly’ – AA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Kerbside electric vehicle charging costs rise ‘significantly’ – AA

By Press Association
File photo dated 05/03/21 of a Peugeot electric car plugged into a EV charging point.The proportion of new cars registered last month that were battery electric was lower than a year earlier, new figures show. Just 16.6% of registrations in September were pure electric compared with 16.9% in the same month in 2022, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said. Issue date: Thursday October 5, 2023.
File photo dated 05/03/21 of a Peugeot electric car plugged into a EV charging point.The proportion of new cars registered last month that were battery electric was lower than a year earlier, new figures show. Just 16.6% of registrations in September were pure electric compared with 16.9% in the same month in 2022, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said. Issue date: Thursday October 5, 2023.

The cost of kerbside charging for electric vehicles has risen by 13p/kWh during peak times, new figures have shown.

Kerbside charging is often relied upon by EV owners who don’t have access to a home charger or off-street parking, with these roadside posts delivering slow rates of charge that can fully top up an electric vehicle overnight. Energy is priced at pence per kWh – or p/kWh – with higher prices affecting the total cost of a charge.

However, the AA states that some charge point operators have increased their prices ‘in an effort to manage autumn and winter grid demand in local communities’, similar to how domestic energy prices change throughout the year depending on the seasons.

The rise of 13p/kWh – which makes the average cost of peak ‘slow’ charging 67p/kWh – means that the cost to charge an average electric vehicle – in this case a Vauxhall e-Corsa – to 80 per cent via a kerbside unit comes in at £26.80.

It’s considerably more than the cost to charge an electric vehicle at a home charger, which comes in at 27p/kWh and will result in an 80 per cent charge costing £10.80.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said; “EV drivers without a driveway will feel unfairly targeted with the hikes to kerbside charging.

“While chargepoint operators have a strong case regarding their responsibility towards grid management, those used to charging near their home could feel the pinch if they are unable to plug in during off-peak hours.

“Not reducing VAT on public EV charging to 5% in yesterday’s Autumn Statement, was a missed opportunity to eliminate the ‘pavement tax’.”

There have also been slight increases in the cost of using ultra-rapid chargers. These deliver a high rate of charge and can top an EV up to 80 per cent in as little as 30 minutes on certain models. A rise of 4p/kWh during peak times to 65p/kWh means that the cost to charge an electric vehicle using one of these ultra-rapid charge points would be £26, or £22.40 if charging at off-peak times.