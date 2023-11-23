Kerbside electric vehicle charging costs rise ‘significantly’ – AA

The cost of kerbside charging for electric vehicles has risen by 13p/kWh during peak times, new figures have shown.

Kerbside charging is often relied upon by EV owners who don’t have access to a home charger or off-street parking, with these roadside posts delivering slow rates of charge that can fully top up an electric vehicle overnight. Energy is priced at pence per kWh – or p/kWh – with higher prices affecting the total cost of a charge.

However, the AA states that some charge point operators have increased their prices ‘in an effort to manage autumn and winter grid demand in local communities’, similar to how domestic energy prices change throughout the year depending on the seasons.

The rise of 13p/kWh – which makes the average cost of peak ‘slow’ charging 67p/kWh – means that the cost to charge an average electric vehicle – in this case a Vauxhall e-Corsa – to 80 per cent via a kerbside unit comes in at £26.80.

It’s considerably more than the cost to charge an electric vehicle at a home charger, which comes in at 27p/kWh and will result in an 80 per cent charge costing £10.80.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said; “EV drivers without a driveway will feel unfairly targeted with the hikes to kerbside charging.

“While chargepoint operators have a strong case regarding their responsibility towards grid management, those used to charging near their home could feel the pinch if they are unable to plug in during off-peak hours.

“Not reducing VAT on public EV charging to 5% in yesterday’s Autumn Statement, was a missed opportunity to eliminate the ‘pavement tax’.”

There have also been slight increases in the cost of using ultra-rapid chargers. These deliver a high rate of charge and can top an EV up to 80 per cent in as little as 30 minutes on certain models. A rise of 4p/kWh during peak times to 65p/kWh means that the cost to charge an electric vehicle using one of these ultra-rapid charge points would be £26, or £22.40 if charging at off-peak times.