Lunaz’s upcycled DB6 is ‘the most sustainable Aston Martin ever created’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Lunaz’s upcycled DB6 is ‘the most sustainable Aston Martin ever created’

By Press Association
Lunaz has fitted its full EV powertrain to the DB6
Lunaz has fitted its full EV powertrain to the DB6

Electric vehicle converter Lunaz has created a more ‘sustainable’ version of the Aston Martin DB6 using a variety of eco-friendly materials.

Billed as a concept for ‘the world’s most sustainable Aston Martin’, the DB6 features Lunaz’s electric powertrain which brings a range of up to 255 miles and a power output of 375bhp. It replaces the DB6’s typical petrol engine, a triple-carburettor petrol with 282bhp on standard cars.

Lunaz has already converted a number of iconic classics to run on electric power, with highlights including models from Bentley, Jaguar and Range Rover. The Silverstone-based firm upcycles and re-engineers existing models before converting them to battery power, substantially upgrading components in the process.

Lunaz Aston Martin DB6
The seats are finished in a variety of eco-friendly materials

However, it’s the variety of eco-friendly materials which set this DB6 apart from ‘regular’ Lunaz versions.

The dashboard face, gear shifter and three-quarter glass handles are made from a biodegradable material which replaces traditional oil-based plastics. It’s made using discarded egg and nut shells which are then bound together to ‘replicate a range of natural high-luxury materials’.

The door cards are trimmed using a bio-based fabric which is crafted from blended plant-based materials including corn and wood pulp which then creates a matte surface.

Lunaz Aston Martin DB6
The doors cards are made from ‘green’ materials

David Lorenz, Lunaz founder, said: “As this magnificent [Aston Martin] DB6 shows, we can create authentic, truly luxurious interiors worthy of the most famous marques using materials with the smallest possible environmental impact. These are very exciting times for us, our clients and our industry.”

Then, there’s the accent piping on the headlining, seats and door cards which uses a leather alternative made from apple pulp which comes as a by-product from making cider, juice and compote. It’s blended with water-based polyurethane to create a soft material which replicates the look and feel of leather. The seats use a variety of recycled fabrics, with the upper areas made from 66 per cent recycled cotton while the remainder uses a combination of polyester, rayon and nylon.

Even the carpets come from recycled materials such as discarded carpets and fishing nets.