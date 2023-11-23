Ex-Jag designer Ian Callum reveals first ‘own-brand’ vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Jag designer Ian Callum reveals first ‘own-brand’ vehicle

By Press Association
The Callum Skye is the first own vehicle for former Jaguar designer Ian Callum. (Callum)
Former Aston Martin and Jaguar designer Ian Callum has unveiled his first ‘own’ vehicle – the Callum Skye, an electric off-road vehicle.

Ian Callum is one of Britain’s most famous car designers, penning hits such as the Ford Puma, Aston Martin DB9 and Jaguar I-Pace. Callum left Jaguar in 2019 after 20 years, and since then has established his own brand.

Initial works included a modernised version of the Aston Martin Vanquish – which Callum originally came up with – but now the designer has created his first own vehicle, the Skye.

Ultra-rapid charging times are promised. (Callum)

It’s described as the ‘world’s most beautiful high-performance multi-terrain vehicle’, and has been designed and engineered in-house. The firm says the Skye’s comfort and refinement set it apart from rivals, particularly with its enclosed cabin, with the vehicle having a ‘2+2’ layout.

The futuristic Skye looks like nothing else on sale and will be fully electric There’s no word on power, but the firm says it ‘expects’ the model to be able to accelerate from 0-60mph in ‘under four seconds’. It’s also equipped with a 42kWh battery, which allows for a range of 170 miles.

Callum also says that customers can opt for a high-power ultra-rapid charging battery that can be replenished from empty to full in ‘under 10 minutes’.

The Callum Skye can be tailored towards road or off-road use. (Callum)

The firm is putting an emphasis on low weight and is targeting 1,150kg from the four-metre-long vehicle, with customers able to choose between more on-road or off-road focused examples depending on their needs.

David Fairbairn, managing director at Callum, adds: “The Callum Skye addresses a void in the market, endowing discerning owners with a bold, beautifully engineered off-road vehicle that beckons to be enjoyed, giving a sense of fun, freedom and escapism.

“It’s an exceptionally capable vehicle with the refinement of boutique craftsmanship. And with its battery options, our ambition is for the Callum Skye to make a big impression on the industry, while ensuring it doesn’t have a negative environmental impact.”

Jaguar I-Pace
The Jaguar I-Pace was Ian Callum’s last design at the British firm. (Jaguar)

The Skye is currently said to be undergoing testing in the UK and Europe ahead of finalised specifications being announced in spring 2024. There’s currently no indication of pricing, launch date or how many will be produced, but Callum is asking interested customers to register their interest through its website.