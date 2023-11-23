Genesis UK set to merge with Hyundai next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Genesis UK set to merge with Hyundai next year

By Press Association
The G90 is a positive look at what’s to come from Genesis.
Genesis will no longer be a standalone brand in the UK and will instead fall under the wider Hyundai umbrella from next year.

The premium brand from South Korea first entered the UK market in 2021 having launched five years earlier as a separate sub-brand in countries such as America, Canada and Australia. It uses Hyundai technology in its cars but has always been regarded as a standalone brand.

However, an insider told Car Dealer Magazine that “Genesis Motor UK will cease to exist as a separate legal entity and all Genesis operations will be transferred to HMUK [Hyundai Motor UK].”

It’s expected that these changes will come into effect at the end of January 2024, with all of Genesis’s staff now placed on redundancy consultation. Up to 83 jobs are thought to be at risk.

A spokesperson for Hyundai Motor UK told Car Dealer: “As a business, we announced previously that from January 1, a number of new network partners would be representing the Genesis brand in the UK, marking the start of an exciting period of expansion for the business.

“As part of the next phase of this expansion, we will bring the Hyundai and Genesis UK businesses together under common management in order to ensure we work most effectively with our new partners.

The GV80 is this firm’s flagship SUV. (Genesis)

“This transition is ongoing and is subject to the employment consultancy agreement.”

Genesis currently has a wide range of vehicles on sale in the UK, including GV70 and GV80 SUVs, the G70 saloon and the estate-like G70 Shooting Brake. It’s also heavily investing in electric cars, with three EVs already on sale.