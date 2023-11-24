Nissan confirms production of new electric Qashqai and Juke in Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nissan confirms production of new electric Qashqai and Juke in Sunderland

By Press Association
Nissan has confirmed production of three new electric models in Sunderland. (Nissan)
Nissan has confirmed production of three new electric models in Sunderland. (Nissan)

The UK’s largest car factory has been futureproofed as Nissan today confirms the production of new electric Qashqai and Juke models in Sunderland.

It means that all three cars currently produced at the facility in Tyne and Wear – the Leaf, Juke and Qashqai – will continue to be made in the UK in the future and will all become electric before the end of the decade.

Nissan says it is providing up to £3bn in investment – £2bn of which has been confirmed today – in Sunderland and will require three gigafactories to be able to support future production. The plant produced 238,000 cars in 2022.

Gigafactories are core to the production of electric vehicles as they’re able to create large numbers of batteries required for EVs. The term ‘gigafactory’ is believed to have been originally coined by Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Nissan’s Sunderland plant is the largest car factory in the UK. (Nissan)

Out of the investment, £1.12bn is provided by Nissan, with the rest provided by external partners, including battery providers. The firm says the figure does not include any investment from the UK government.

Nissan dubs the plans ‘EV36Zero’, and says it will ‘transform its Sunderland manufacturing facility and create a world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem’.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Sunderland would become the ‘UK’s Silicon Valley’.

The plant produced 238,000 cars in 2022. (Nissan)

Sunak said: “Nissan’s investment is a massive vote of confidence in the UK’s automotive industry, which already contributes a massive £71 billion a year to our economy. This venture will no doubt secure Sunderland’s future as the UK’s Silicon Valley for electric vehicle innovation and manufacturing.

“Making the UK the best place to do business is at the heart of our economic plan. We will continue to back businesses like Nissan to expand and grow their roots in the UK every step of the way as we make the right long-term decisions for a brighter future.”

The Qashqai is often regarded as the first ‘crossover’ of its type in 2007 and three generations later remains hugely popular, and was Britain’s best-selling car in 2022, and represents one in five of all cars built in the UK. The Juke followed up as a smaller crossover in 2010, while production of the Leaf – the first mass-market electric car – began at the plant in 2013.

The replacements for all three cars are set to be ‘inspired’ by concept cars, two of which were recently shown at the Tokyo motor show, and will bring a radical redesign to the three models. The first new model is expected to arrive in 2026.