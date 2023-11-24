New Porsche Panamera arrives with more tech and greater levels of comfort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Porsche Panamera arrives with more tech and greater levels of comfort

By Press Association
The new Panamera has arrived on the scene
Porsche has unveiled its third-generation Panamera, introducing a range of new technologies and chassis revisions to the performance model.

Set to arrive on the roads in March next year, the Panamera will be offered with a variety of engine choices, including a V6 petrol and a range-topping V8 plug-in hybrid. That latter model develops an impressive 671bhp enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 196mph.

However, a larger battery means that the Panamera plug-in hybrid can now manage up to 56 miles of electric-only range – an increase on the 39 miles available on the previous PHEV model. A new 11kW on-board charger also means that the Panamera plug-in hybrid can be charged up in two hours and 39 minutes.

The Panamera comes with dual-chamber air suspension to help deliver a comfortable yet supported ride, but a new addition is Porsche’s Active Ride suspension system which is now available on E-Hybrid models. It’s able to actively change and adapt the car’s ride to suit the conditions, stiffening or softening the relevant dampers depending on the situation. It can even help to lift the car by 5.5cm automatically when opening a door to aid entry and exit.

Inside, the Panamera features many of the features debuted on the latest Cayenne, including a large central infotainment system and an optional 10.9-inch display for the passenger which can relay information such as vehicle performance data or even video streaming. However, to avoid distraction, the screen cannot be seen from the driver’s seat.

Porsche Panamera
The interior gets far more displays than before

The exterior of the Panamera represents an evolution of the design of the predecessor. There are now chrome-plated tailpipes in dark bronze, while optional central-lock wheels can be specified. All versions get Matrix LED headlights as standard, too, while an upgraded HD Matrix LED headlight setup can be added as an option.

Prices for the new Panamera start from £79,500, rising to £141,400 for the top-spec Turbo E-Hybrid model.