Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan to start from £5,750

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan to start from £5,750

By Press Association
The new engine provides more power than before
The new engine provides more power than before

Royal Enfield has announced that its updated Himalayan adventure tourer motorcycle will cost from £5,750.

Available from March 2024, the new Himalayan builds on a strong reputation set by its predecessor, which won fans worldwide for its value-orientated approach and strong reliability.

Royal Enfield Himalayan
The new Himalayan will be available with a variety of accessories

The new model will be available in one of three different variants – Base, Pass and Summit – with five colours to choose from including Kaza Brown, Slate Himalayan Salt and Kamet White which all take their names from ‘elements of the Himalayas’. It’s got more power than before courtesy of a new liquid-cooled 452cc engine, linked to a six-speed gearbox.

B Govindarajan, Royal Enfield CEO, said, “Embarking on the creation of the new Himalayan, we immersed ourselves in the riding experiences of our community, engaging with globetrotters, explorers, and athletes. Informed by these insights and our own journey in the Himalayas, we retained the crucial elements of its DNA and worked on the areas for evolution in the new and evolved Himalayan which is absolutely purpose-built for the Himalayas.

Royal Enfield Himalayan
The Himalayan is designed to tackle serious adventures

Royal Enfield has also fitted the Himalayan with its TripperDash on-board navigation system, which relays turn-by-turn instructions to the rider via a compact screen which is linked to the user’s smartphone.

Though still cutting rival adventure tourers on price by some margin, the cost of the new Himalayan does represent a £1,000 increase on that of the bike it replaces. However, the level of equipment has been upped while the rise in power will make the new Himalayan slightly easier to ride during long, high-speed sessions. It includes full LED lighting, too, along with USB-C charging for devices.