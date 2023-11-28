These are the best Christmas markets for electric car drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are the best Christmas markets for electric car drivers

By Press Association
Birmingham has been announced as having the best Christmas market for EV drivers. (Peugeot)
Birmingham has been announced as having the best Christmas market for EV drivers. (Peugeot)

Birmingham has the best Christmas market for electric car drivers, according to a new study.

Christmas markets have grown in popularity in recent years, with many now driving to ones away from their local area.

Peugeot has now ranked the best markets for electric car drivers, based on factors such as the proximity to the UK’s largest 15 cities, the number of chargers and also the speed of these available.

Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market came out top due to the fact it had the most chargers within a five-mile radius of the city centre, with 154 available, including 66 DC rapid chargers.

While Edinburgh is further away from most of the UK’s most populated cities, it had the second-highest number of chargers, with 104 available, including 31 rapid units.

Locations were ranked on their proximity to the UK’s largest cities and availability of chargers. (Peugeot)

In third position was York’s Christmas markets, which while only having 45 chargers close-by – of which 11 are rapid units – the city was classed as the most accessible, with 14 of the 15 most populated cities reachable on the 251-mile range of Peugeot’s electric e-2008, which was the parameter.

Further down the rankings in fourth position was Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland, which has 32 chargers closeby (25 of which are rapid units), followed by the Cardiff Christmas Market, which had 61 chargers available in a five-mile proximity, with 18 of these being the faster units.

Adam Wood, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: “Christmas markets are popular attractions to visit during the run-up to Christmas and our research shows the markets and cities in the UK that can best accommodate Peugeot’s electric vehicle customers, as well as other EV motorists.

“With over a million EVs on UK roads, charging infrastructure will play a significant role in where electric vehicle drivers choose to visit this festive period.”