New Dacia Duster arrives with hybrid technology and more sustainable materials

Dacia’s new Duster has hit the road with a fresh new look, efficiency-boosting hybrid technology and a variety of new ‘green’ materials.

The Duster has proven to be a hit for Dacia, with over 2.2 million units produced during its 13 years on sale. Well-known for its value-orientated approach, the Duster has often been one of the cheapest SUVs on the market.

The new third-generation Duster arrives with an eye-catching new design which incorporates a similarly boxy look to its predecessor but with plenty of updated touches. Its front end features far sharper headlights than on the older model, while Dacia’s new logo sits at front and rear. The back of the Duster is noticeably different to its predecessor with distinctive lights which appear to wrap around the sides of the car.

The new Duster gets a bold look

Many classic Duster off-road hallmarks remain, however, including front and rear skid plates and wheel arch surrounds which, on this new model, are made from a material called Starkle which is up to 20 per cent recycled.

Inside, there’s a new 10.1-inch infotainment screen which is positioned towards the driver to make it easier to operate when on the move. A seven-inch digital dashboard is also included on all models, while wireless smartphone charging comes as standard on more premium specifications.

There are wraparound lights at the rear

The new Duster is underpinned by the CMF-B platform which has already been used on the latest Sandero and Jogger models. It allows the Duster to use more efficient engines than before, with a headline powertrain being a Hybrid 140 setup which combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors. Already used on the Jogger, it can allow the Duster to offer fuel consumption reduced by 20 per cent compared with a standard engine setup.

A 1.2-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid setup will also be offered, linked to a six-speed manual gearbox in all versions. With a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup that can cut CO2 emissions by 10 per cent compared to a traditional internal combustion engine, according to Dacia.

The new interior features an updated infotainment system

Dacia will continue to offer the Duster with an alternative ‘bi-fuel’ setup which blends petrol and LPG power. With two tanks holding 100 litres between them – 50 petrol and 50 LPG – which can drive for up to 808 miles when fully filled. The LPG tank is also located under the boot floor, so luggage space remains unaffected, too.

Dacia has yet to announce any pricing information for the Duster, but has stated that interested customers will be able to express their interest by registering on its website.