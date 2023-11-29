New Dacia Duster arrives with hybrid technology and more sustainable materials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Dacia Duster arrives with hybrid technology and more sustainable materials

By Press Association
The new Duster will be available with a wide range of accessories
The new Duster will be available with a wide range of accessories

Dacia’s new Duster has hit the road with a fresh new look, efficiency-boosting hybrid technology and a variety of new ‘green’ materials.

The Duster has proven to be a hit for Dacia, with over 2.2 million units produced during its 13 years on sale. Well-known for its value-orientated approach, the Duster has often been one of the cheapest SUVs on the market.

The new third-generation Duster arrives with an eye-catching new design which incorporates a similarly boxy look to its predecessor but with plenty of updated touches. Its front end features far sharper headlights than on the older model, while Dacia’s new logo sits at front and rear. The back of the Duster is noticeably different to its predecessor with distinctive lights which appear to wrap around the sides of the car.

Dacia Duster
The new Duster gets a bold look

Many classic Duster off-road hallmarks remain, however, including front and rear skid plates and wheel arch surrounds which, on this new model, are made from a material called Starkle which is up to 20 per cent recycled.

Inside, there’s a new 10.1-inch infotainment screen which is positioned towards the driver to make it easier to operate when on the move. A seven-inch digital dashboard is also included on all models, while wireless smartphone charging comes as standard on more premium specifications.

Dacia Duster
There are wraparound lights at the rear

The new Duster is underpinned by the CMF-B platform which has already been used on the latest Sandero and Jogger models. It allows the Duster to use more efficient engines than before, with a headline powertrain being a Hybrid 140 setup which combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors. Already used on the Jogger, it can allow the Duster to offer fuel consumption reduced by 20 per cent compared with a standard engine setup.

A 1.2-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid setup will also be offered, linked to a six-speed manual gearbox in all versions. With a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup that can cut CO2 emissions by 10 per cent compared to a traditional internal combustion engine, according to Dacia.

Dacia Duster
The new interior features an updated infotainment system

Dacia will continue to offer the Duster with an alternative ‘bi-fuel’ setup which blends petrol and LPG power. With two tanks holding 100 litres between them – 50 petrol and 50 LPG – which can drive for up to 808 miles when fully filled. The LPG tank is also located under the boot floor, so luggage space remains unaffected, too.

Dacia has yet to announce any pricing information for the Duster, but has stated that interested customers will be able to express their interest by registering on its website.