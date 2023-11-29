Goodwood Revival to become first motorsport event to use sustainable fuels in all races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Goodwood Revival to become first motorsport event to use sustainable fuels in all races

By Press Association
Goodwood Revival will become a sustainable fuel-only event in 2024
The 2024 Goodwood Revival will become the world’s first historic motorsport event to use entirely sustainable fuels in its races.

Goodwood tested the use of sustainable fuels at this year’s Revival event – which celebrates historic motor racing – but only used them in a single race, the Fordwater Trophy.

For 2024, however, each race in the event will be conducted on sustainable fuels. Competitors will be required to use a fuel which has a minimum of 70 per cent advanced sustainable components, but no modification or changes will be required for vehicles to use this fuel.

Four-time Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel drove his ex-Nigel Mansell 1991 Williams FW14B and ex-Ayrton Senna 1991 McLaren MP4/8 on sustainable fuels at this year’s Festival of Speed said: “I enjoyed sharing my ‘Race Without Trace’ initiative with the fans at the Festival of Speed and having the opportunity to show that sustainable fuels are a fantastic way to ensure a possible future pathway for the sport that we love. It’s great that Goodwood is leading the way in promoting the use of sustainable fuels at historic racing events.”

Goodwood
Vettel used sustainable fuels in his cars at this year’s Festival of SpeedPhoto: Drew Gibson

Actor Rowan Atkinson, who frequently competes at the historic motoring event, added: “I used synthetic fuel in my racing Jaguar at Goodwood this year and found it to be not just as good as the pump petrol used previously but in performance terms, superior to it in every way.”

Next year’s Goodwood Revival – which will run from Friday, September 6 until Sunday, September 8 will be preceded by the 81st Members’ Meeting on Saturday April 13 which will require sustainable fuels to be used in a number of its races. Goodwood says that drivers and owners are being ‘encouraged’ to use alternative fuels wherever they can across the event.