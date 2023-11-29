Geely and Nio enter partnership for battery-swapping technology

Chinese car manufacturers Geely and Nio have signed a strategic partnership to share electric vehicle battery-swapping technology.

The system was pioneered by Nio and allows an electric vehicle’s depleted battery to be swapped for a fully charged one in under three minutes at stations located in handy areas. Though predominantly in China, these sites have now been created in many European countries.

This agreement will see greater cooperation between Geely and Nio, with the two major companies co-developing battery swapping technology ‘for private cars and commercial vehicles’ so that both firms are able to use the system.

William LI, chief executive of Nio, said: “Nio and Geely share a profound understanding of battery swapping and have been dedicated to the investment in the battery swapping technology and network for private cars and commercial vehicles with rich experience in swapping service and operations.

“This strategic partnership will further popularise battery swapping, bring quality and convenient battery swapping experience to more users and contribute to the steady development of the smart EV industry.”

Geely Holding and NIO (@NIOGlobal) signed a strategic partnership agreement on battery-swapping technology. Both companies agreed to cooperate on battery standards, battery-swapping technology, network expansion and future model development. Read more: https://t.co/tjCPkiRlQp pic.twitter.com/0xHDanxLeB — Geely Group (@GeelyGroup) November 29, 2023

Eric LI, chairman of Geely Holding, added: “As one of the most innovative methods for recharging electric vehicles, the future development of battery swapping technology requires the joint efforts of all parties in the industry to advance it.”

The partnership will look to ‘further standardise battery swapping technology’ while increasing the size of the network. Though no battery swap stations are yet located in the UK, it is believed that the firm will be kickstarting its UK-based plans in 2024.