Renault reveals details of upcoming 5 E-Tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Renault reveals details of upcoming 5 E-Tech

By Press Association
The headlights have been inspired by the original Renault 5
The headlights have been inspired by the original Renault 5

Renault’s retro-inspired 5 E-Tech will bring a range of up to 248 miles and utilise an ultra-compact bodystyle when a production-ready version is unveiled early next year.

Measuring in at 3.92m long, it’s considerably shorter than Renault’s Clio which measures in at 4.05m. It’s thanks to a new AmpR Small platform which helps to create an extremely compact body structure, while new multi-link rear suspension aims to ensure that the 5 can deliver ‘excellent stability and roadholding’, according to Renault.

Renault 5 E-Tech
The ‘5’ logo indicates charging status

Due to be officially unveiled on February 26 at the Geneva Motor Show, the 5 E-Tech will use a 52kWh battery enabling a range of up to 248 miles from a single charge. It has just revealed a series of teaser images showcasing the upcoming model’s design, including the eye-catching headlights which hark back to the classic original.

On the bonnet of the car, there’s now a charge light indicator which forms the number ‘5’. It becomes fully illuminated when the car is completely charged, allowing drivers to easily check on the battery state of their car without needing to get inside the cabin.

Renault 5 E-Tech
The rear lights help with the car’s aerodynamics

The boxy wheelarches also reference the original, with Renault stating that this particular design feature is directly inspired by the R5 Turbo.

Launched today, Renault has also started a new R5 R Pass programme which allows holders of this early ticket to order the new 5 E-Tech 10 days before orders open to the general public. Customers ordering via this service will be able to take delivery of their cars from ‘early 2025’, with the pass costing £150 and available through Renault’s website.