Renault reveals details of upcoming 5 E-Tech

Renault’s retro-inspired 5 E-Tech will bring a range of up to 248 miles and utilise an ultra-compact bodystyle when a production-ready version is unveiled early next year.

Measuring in at 3.92m long, it’s considerably shorter than Renault’s Clio which measures in at 4.05m. It’s thanks to a new AmpR Small platform which helps to create an extremely compact body structure, while new multi-link rear suspension aims to ensure that the 5 can deliver ‘excellent stability and roadholding’, according to Renault.

The ‘5’ logo indicates charging status

Due to be officially unveiled on February 26 at the Geneva Motor Show, the 5 E-Tech will use a 52kWh battery enabling a range of up to 248 miles from a single charge. It has just revealed a series of teaser images showcasing the upcoming model’s design, including the eye-catching headlights which hark back to the classic original.

On the bonnet of the car, there’s now a charge light indicator which forms the number ‘5’. It becomes fully illuminated when the car is completely charged, allowing drivers to easily check on the battery state of their car without needing to get inside the cabin.

The rear lights help with the car’s aerodynamics

The boxy wheelarches also reference the original, with Renault stating that this particular design feature is directly inspired by the R5 Turbo.

Launched today, Renault has also started a new R5 R Pass programme which allows holders of this early ticket to order the new 5 E-Tech 10 days before orders open to the general public. Customers ordering via this service will be able to take delivery of their cars from ‘early 2025’, with the pass costing £150 and available through Renault’s website.