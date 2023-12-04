Toyota previews new 2024 small electric car with Urban SUV Concept

Toyota has revealed a new compact electric SUV due for launch next year.

The Japanese carmaker debuted the car, currently in concept form, at its annual Kenshiki forum in Brussels last week. It was revealed alongside a range of other electric concept cars that have already been shown this year which preview full-production models, including a new sports car, a new SUV and a high-riding crossover coupe.

Called the ‘Urban SUV Concept’, the car hints at a model which is planned to launch in 2024. It’ll compete in the B-SUV segment and will rival models such as the recently launched Volvo EX30, but it won’t replace the popular Yaris Cross hybrid.

The upcoming urban elecric SUV will be offered with a choice of battery sizes. (Toyota)

Toyota was tight-lipped about specific details, but did reveal the small electric SUV will be offered with two battery options ‘to suit different customer priorities for driving range and accessibility’, and come in front- and all-wheel drive versions.

Andrea Carlucci, vice president Toyota Motor Europe for product and marketing management, said: ‘We want to be in the electric B-SUV segment – we don’t want to leave the space to our competitors.’

The baby electric SUV will be the smallest in a range of six new EVs Toyota intends to launch by 2026.

Toyota has also teased a number of concept cars due to enter production by 2026. (Toyota)

Shown alongside the small SUV were two concept cars which have already received their world debuts and will form part of that electric car roll-out.

The Sport Crossover Concept previews a D-segment, high-riding five-door fastback while the Toyota FT-3e showcases a BMW iX-sized electric SUV.

The FT-3e sits on a brand new modular electric car platform shared with the recently revealed FT-Se sports car, the Lexus LF-ZL four-door saloon and the Lexus LF-ZC crossover. It’ll likely use Toyota’s next generation batteries which will be cheaper to produce and offer over 620 miles of range.