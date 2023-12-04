Toyota previews new 2024 small electric car with Urban SUV Concept

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toyota previews new 2024 small electric car with Urban SUV Concept

By Press Association
A new compact electric SUV is due in 2024. (Toyota)
A new compact electric SUV is due in 2024. (Toyota)

Toyota has revealed a new compact electric SUV due for launch next year.

The Japanese carmaker debuted the car, currently in concept form, at its annual Kenshiki forum in Brussels last week. It was revealed alongside a range of other electric concept cars that have already been shown this year which preview full-production models, including a new sports car, a new SUV and a high-riding crossover coupe.

Called the ‘Urban SUV Concept’, the car hints at a model which is planned to launch in 2024. It’ll compete in the B-SUV segment and will rival models such as the recently launched Volvo EX30, but it won’t replace the popular Yaris Cross hybrid.

The upcoming urban elecric SUV will be offered with a choice of battery sizes. (Toyota)

Toyota was tight-lipped about specific details, but did reveal the small electric SUV will be offered with two battery options ‘to suit different customer priorities for driving range and accessibility’, and come in front- and all-wheel drive versions.

Andrea Carlucci, vice president Toyota Motor Europe for product and marketing management, said: ‘We want to be in the electric B-SUV segment – we don’t want to leave the space to our competitors.’

The baby electric SUV will be the smallest in a range of six new EVs Toyota intends to launch by 2026.

Toyota has also teased a number of concept cars due to enter production by 2026. (Toyota)

Shown alongside the small SUV were two concept cars which have already received their world debuts and will form part of that electric car roll-out.

The Sport Crossover Concept previews a D-segment, high-riding five-door fastback while the Toyota FT-3e showcases a BMW iX-sized electric SUV.

The FT-3e sits on a brand new modular electric car platform shared with the recently revealed FT-Se sports car, the Lexus LF-ZL four-door saloon and the Lexus LF-ZC crossover. It’ll likely use Toyota’s next generation batteries which will be cheaper to produce and offer over 620 miles of range.