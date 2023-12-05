Toyota expands van range with new Proace Max

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota expands van range with new Proace Max

By Press Association
The Proace Max is Toyota’s new large van.
The Proace Max is Toyota’s new large van.

Toyota will enter the large commercial market for the first time with its new Proace Max

The van will arrive in dealerships in 2024 and be available in diesel and pure-electric forms, along with a wide variety of body configurations. Toyota says the electric version will have class-leading range and load-carrying capability.

The new Proace comes through the Japanese manufacturer’s tie-up with Stellantis and is based on a model first launched in 2006, which currently comes in Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat and Vauxhall forms. Toyota’s other two Proace vans are also based on Stellantis platforms.

The Proace Max is based on Stellantis’ van platform. (Toyota)

Under the bonnet lies the choice of a 2.2-litre diesel with 138bhp with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearboxes, and a battery electric powertrain.

The electric version is powered by a 268bhp electric motor and a 110kWh battery, giving it a best-in-class electric range of up to 261 miles WLTP tested – that’s more than the recently revealed Renault Master E-Tech Electric and some of the Proace’s Stellantis sister vans. The Proace Max also gets 11kW AC charging and an 80 per cent top-up can be completed in 55 minutes thanks to 150kW DC charging.

Along with a class-leading EV driving range, the Proace also leads the way in load and towing capabilities, says Toyota. It has a 17m2 maximum volume, 1,800kg payload and 2,000kg towing capacity.

Toyota has also updated its entire van range.

The Proace will come in four different sizes based on two wheelbase options, three different lengths and two heights. Specialist Toyota Professional dealerships will also be able to order factory-built variants including tippers, drop-side versions, crew cab models, and chassis cabs.

Two trim levels will be available with top spec versions featuring a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a smartphone app allowing owners to monitor range data and lock and unlock the van.

Toyota has also updated its Proace and Proace City vans with both getting an electric range boost – 217 miles on a full charge for the Proace while the smaller Proace City can now travel up to 201 miles. Both also get a new front-end styling.

Prices for Toyota’s new van range will be announced at a later date.