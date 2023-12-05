Toyota expands van range with new Proace Max

Toyota will enter the large commercial market for the first time with its new Proace Max

The van will arrive in dealerships in 2024 and be available in diesel and pure-electric forms, along with a wide variety of body configurations. Toyota says the electric version will have class-leading range and load-carrying capability.

The new Proace comes through the Japanese manufacturer’s tie-up with Stellantis and is based on a model first launched in 2006, which currently comes in Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat and Vauxhall forms. Toyota’s other two Proace vans are also based on Stellantis platforms.

The Proace Max is based on Stellantis’ van platform. (Toyota)

Under the bonnet lies the choice of a 2.2-litre diesel with 138bhp with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearboxes, and a battery electric powertrain.

The electric version is powered by a 268bhp electric motor and a 110kWh battery, giving it a best-in-class electric range of up to 261 miles WLTP tested – that’s more than the recently revealed Renault Master E-Tech Electric and some of the Proace’s Stellantis sister vans. The Proace Max also gets 11kW AC charging and an 80 per cent top-up can be completed in 55 minutes thanks to 150kW DC charging.

Along with a class-leading EV driving range, the Proace also leads the way in load and towing capabilities, says Toyota. It has a 17m2 maximum volume, 1,800kg payload and 2,000kg towing capacity.

Toyota has also updated its entire van range.

The Proace will come in four different sizes based on two wheelbase options, three different lengths and two heights. Specialist Toyota Professional dealerships will also be able to order factory-built variants including tippers, drop-side versions, crew cab models, and chassis cabs.

Two trim levels will be available with top spec versions featuring a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a smartphone app allowing owners to monitor range data and lock and unlock the van.

Toyota has also updated its Proace and Proace City vans with both getting an electric range boost – 217 miles on a full charge for the Proace while the smaller Proace City can now travel up to 201 miles. Both also get a new front-end styling.

Prices for Toyota’s new van range will be announced at a later date.