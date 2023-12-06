New British coachbuilding firm launches to create the ‘most exclusive ultra-luxury cars’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New British coachbuilding firm launches to create the ‘most exclusive ultra-luxury cars’

By Press Association
Allesley design using the very latest processes
Allesley design using the very latest processes

A new British coachbuilding firm has been launched to become the ‘paragon of automotive coachbuilding’.

Coventry-based firm Allesley will look to become a modern coachbuilder designing vehicles for both car manufacturers and private individuals looking to drive something completely bespoke.

Allesley Coachbuilding
Paul Abercrombie (left) and Chris Devane

Allesley will be based on the same site as partner firm HPL Prototypes, which already specialises in prototype manufacturing, concept management and low-volume bespoke vehicle building. It already produces prototypes for Bentley, Aston Martin and Lotus.

Chris Devane, chief executive of HPL Prototypes, said: “As we celebrate our 25th year, the time is right to launch Allesley. This remarkable and exciting new brand will draw on our world-leading expertise, and with a dedicated new team, bring to life bespoke vehicles for a new audience.”

HPL will continue to operate as a ‘separate but technologically linked’ brand to Allesley, helping it through its expertise in modelling, milling and painting.

Allesley’s first commission is a luxury SUV predicted to arrive next year. It’s based on an existing ‘world-leading’ vehicle, according to Allesley, but will come equipped with a new coachbuilt exterior and upgraded interior while retaining the feel of the original donor vehicle.

Paul Abercrombie, chief executive of Allesley, said: “Allesley’s first commission will redefine the standards by which bespoke vehicles are judged.

“It will blend world-class precision design and manufacturing with unparalleled quality, underscoring our position as the new global leader in ultra-luxurious coachbuilding, setting the tone for what will become a growing portfolio of some of the most exclusive vehicles ever seen.”