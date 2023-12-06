Suzuki reveals new Swift with design and interior overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Suzuki reveals new Swift with design and interior overhaul

By Press Association
The Swift returns for a new generation. (Suzuki)
The Swift returns for a new generation. (Suzuki)

Suzuki has revealed the next-generation version of its Swift supermini, which brings significant styling and interior enhancements to the firm’s popular small car.

The last generation of Swift arrived in 2017, and with no major changes since, it is now one of the oldest cars in its segment. Following a closely-related concept version being shown at October’s Tokyo motor show, the production version for Europe has now been revealed.

Set to arrive in the UK in Spring 2024, the new Swift gets a more distinctive look than its predecessor, with a more rounded gloss black grille and L-shaped daytime running lights. A contrasting ‘floating’ roof is also included, while two bright new colours are available – Frontier Blue and Cool Yellow.

The Swift’s interior gets a significant overhaul. (Suzuki)

The interior is quite a significant redesign, however, and aims to address the main weakness of its predecessor. There’s a larger nine-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring for the first time along with a more premium interior finish throughout.

Like the outgoing Swift, there will be no electric option, but instead a new 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. Suzuki promises more responsiveness along with improved fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions, though no figures have yet been revealed.

The firm has confirmed that an AllGrip four-wheel-drive version will continue to be offered, something which is unique in its class. There’s no word on whether the more performance-oriented Swift Sport will return as part of this new generation.

Further information and pricing for the Suzuki Swift is expected to be revealed early next year, which is likely to start from around £20,000.