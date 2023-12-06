Morgan’s XP-1 hints at future electric sports car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morgan’s XP-1 hints at future electric sports car

By Press Association
The XP-1 signals Morgan’s intent with electric cars. (Morgan)
The XP-1 signals Morgan's intent with electric cars. (Morgan)

British sports car firm Morgan has revealed a new prototype that shows its ‘ongoing development’ of electric cars.

Produced over 12 months, the XP-1, standing for ‘experimental prototype’ is based on Morgan’s Super 3 three-wheeler, and has been produced in-house at the firm’s factory in Malvern, Worcestershire.

Morgan’s first venture into electric cars came in 2016, when the firm revealed an ‘EV3’ concept car at the Geneva Motor Show, but no production car ever materialised and it has remained very quiet about the topic of electrification.

There are no plans for the XP-1 to enter production. (Morgan)

However, Morgan is now signalling its intent to produce electric cars with the new prototype. The firm says that it’s ‘not intended for production’, but rather is being used as a test bed to develop the driving characteristics and powertrains of electric Morgans. It will also be used to help train the firm’s employees on electric cars.

The XP1 also uses Morgan’s first in-house powertrain of any type, with the firm previously using engines from the likes of Ford and BMW to power its cars.

Morgan says lightness is a ‘key requirement’ of this new EV, and that the XP-1’s weight is ‘comparable’ to that of the petrol Super 3 this car is based on, which weighs just 635kg. A small 33kWh battery is used, with reports suggesting the XP-1 could manage around 150 miles of range from a charge.

Matt Hole, chief technical officer of the Morgan Motor Company, said: “We are immensely proud to be sharing XP-1 with the world and showcasing some of the first-class engineering that takes place behind the scenes at Morgan.

“As we embark on our electric journey, this prototype will become a focal point of the engineering and design process, providing a wealth of insight and helping to build up our in-house EV capability.”

The firm says that updates about the progress with the XP-1 will be announced over the ‘coming months’.