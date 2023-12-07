UK Drive: BMW’s i5 is the electric saloon car for everyday duties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Drive: BMW’s i5 is the electric saloon car for everyday duties

By Press Association

What is it?

BMW i5
The striking headlights give the i5 a noticeable ‘face’

BMW, like so many other car companies, is in a period of transition. It’s moving away from traditional fuels and towards battery-powered setups. As a result, its line-up of electric vehicles is growing and this car – the i5 – is one of its most important.

Why does it play a key role? Well, BMW’s 5 Series has always taken up a core space in the firm’s range, with its popularity being strong across its many decades on sale. Making an electric version means combining that pre-existing reputation with a brand-new battery setup, but has it been a success? We’ve been behind the wheel of the new i5 on UK roads after an initial test abroad to see how it stacks up on home soil.

What’s new?

BMW i5
The eDrive40 is the most efficient electric i5

The new i5 is accompanied by a more conventionally powered 5 Series with a petrol or plug-in hybrid setup, but BMW is putting a lot of focus on this electric version as it looks to forward its electric journey.

It’s equipped with some of the latest technology that BMW has to offer, including its ultra-wide infotainment screen and some clever quick-charging systems. Plus, a Touring – or estate – version will be heading the UK’s way next year, providing an even more spacious alternative to this already quite practical saloon car.

What’s under the bonnet?

BMW i5
The i5 can accept a high rate of charge

We’re driving the i5 in entry-level, most efficient eDrive40 layout here. With 335bhp and 400Nm of torque, it’s not what you’d call underpowered and BMW claims that it can go from 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds, so around the same as a petrol-powered 530i. Flat-out, it’ll do 120mph.

But efficiency is the biggest focus here, rather than outright performance. BMW claims up to 357 miles from a single charge, in fact, so it’s definitely got that long-legged ability that EV drivers are after. It’s also got a speedy charge rate of up to 205kW, so connected to a suitably rapid charger it’ll go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 30 minutes – ideal if you want to top up when you’re in a hurry.

What’s it like to drive?

BMW i5
The i5 rides well and feels very refined

One of the things which really hits home about the driving experience in the i5 is how easy everything is. In truth, it feels like a ‘regular’ 5 Series with its well-mannered motorway character being one of the best parts of the whole setup. It settles down wonderfully well at cruising speeds and means, just like its petrol and diesel forebears, it devours the motorway miles. With a decent amount of range, it’s not limited to just shorter hops, too.

When things do get twisty the i5 doesn’t fall apart, either. In fact, the i5 feels lighter than you might expect a large electric saloon to be and it’s pleasantly nimble through the bends. It is quite a large car mind you, so you do need to be a little wary of its dimensions when you’re threading down narrower lanes.

How does it look?

BMW i5
The i5’s long wheelbase means there’s plenty of room inside

BMW might’ve gone down a pretty controversial route with some of its latest models – we’re looking at you, XM – but things aren’t quite as ‘out there’ with the i5. Of course, this is a car designed to have all-round appeal, which is probably why BMW has kept things a little more subtle than it has on other models.

You still get very large kidney grilles, of course, but in our dark blue test car, they didn’t seem quite as exaggerated as they are on other BMWs. That is, of course, until nighttime, when the integrated LEDs which trace out the outline of those kidney grilles activate and the whole thing becomes a lot more dramatic.

What’s it like inside?

BMW i5
The interior is finished with good materials

Comfortable, spacious and well-appointed – the interior of the i5 is just what you’d expect from a large saloon car. BMW has always managed to nail a car’s seating position and it’s the same story here, with good levels of adjustability allowing you to get nice and low in the vehicle. It makes the whole thing feel a bit more hunkered-down and sporty as a result.

Space in the rear is good, too, though because other combustion-engined versions of the i5 are being made on the same platform, you still get an annoyingly chunky transmission tunnel hump which eats into legroom. With a capacity of 490 litres, the i5’s boot is still usefully large, though slightly smaller than the 520 litres you’d get in a ‘regular’ 5 Series.

What’s the spec like?

BMW i5
Cool-looking rear-seat displays are responsive

Here’s the kicker with the i5 – the price. It kicks off from £74,105, which is really quite a lot of money for what is meant to be a relatively standard saloon. Our test car, which came with a smattering of optional equipment, ramped this price up to £92,570, making it a fearsomely costly way into a new electric vehicle. It feels a lot higher than what you’d expect from a 5 Series, too.

However, given that the i5 will no doubt be snapped up by fleet buyers – which are currently driving the sales of electric vehicles – this headline price is unlikely to factor in for those who already set their sights on equipping business users with electric vehicles. However, as a private buyer, the i5 does come across as a very expensive option.

Verdict

BMW’s i5 ticks many of the boxes you’d want to be ticked by an executive saloon. It’s comfortable, refined and well-specified inside while its ability to handle both motorway and more rural driving easily makes it great fun yet relaxing to use wherever you’re heading.

The price will be a sticking point for private buyers, of course, but as a business vehicle – which the 5 Series always excelled at being – the new i5 will no doubt go down a treat.

  • Model: BMW i5 eDrive40e
  • Price as tested: £92,570
  • Powertrain: Single electric motor
  • Power: 335bhp
  • Torque: 430Nm
  • Max speed: 120mph
  • 0-60mph: 5.8 seconds
  • Range: 357 miles
  • Maximum charge rate: 205kW