Drivers feel safer with assistance tech but don’t want to pay for it – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Drivers feel safer with assistance tech but don’t want to pay for it – survey

By Press Association
The blind spot warning system illuminates a small light in the mirror
The blind spot warning system illuminates a small light in the mirror

The vast majority of drivers feel safer behind the wheel in a car fitted with advanced safety systems but nearly half would be happy to buy a model without them fitted, a new survey has found.

Advanced Driver Safety Systems (ADAS) are fitted to many of the latest cars on sale and include a variety of different features including active lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and speed limit recognition. However, more than a third of drivers admitted to deliberately switching off some of these features because they were ‘annoying’.

The survey of 7,125 drivers by What Car? found that 42 per cent of respondents had ADAS technology in their cars. A similar number of people had none of this technology fitted to their cars, while 17 per cent were unsure whether or not their vehicle had ADAS functions.

Steve Huntingford, What Car? editor, said: “While most drivers feel safer with advanced driver assistance technologies in their cars, a significant proportion have switched them off at some point, suggesting these systems often aren’t as user friendly or intuitive as motorists would like.

“With ADAS due to become mandatory in new cars from July 2024, it will be all the more important that safety bodies like Euro NCAP not only make it clear to car buyer’s how effective each manufacturer’s ADAS tech is, but also whether or not it’s frustrating to use.”

While 58 per cent of those with ADAS-equipped cars said that they felt safer with them fitted, just 34 per cent would rule out a car if it wasn’t fitted with them while 47 per cent said that they would be happy to buy a vehicle which didn’t have ADAS if it meant paying less. That figure rose to 66 per cent for drivers who don’t currently own a car with ADAS systems.