Bentley teams up with Ducati on limited-edition motorcycle

Bentley and Ducati have partnered up to create a limited-edition motorcycle.

Just 500 examples of the Ducati Diavel for Bentley will be produced, with each motorcycle drawing inspiration from Bentley’s Batur. Just 18 examples of that high-end sports car will be created, too, meaning that both the Diavel and Batur share a similarly limited-run nature.

The run of 500 motorcycles will be added to with an extra 50 ‘even more special’ Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner examples which are reserved for existing Bentley customers and brings added personalisation.

Exhilarating performance, a dramatic look, and exceptional levels of craftsmanship. Experience the limited-edition @DucatiMotor Diavel for Bentley. Will you dare to be bold? https://t.co/vJCLlmWUTk Model shown is in a pre-production state. pic.twitter.com/UiMJp6c7LL — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) December 8, 2023

However, the ‘regular’ Diavel for Bentley features a high level of customisation too. Built in collaboration with Ducati’s Centro Stile design team, the special motorcycle is finished in a Scarab Green colour directly from Bentley’s Mulliner palette. Plus, the forged wheels made bespoke for the motorcycle are finished in a contrast Dark Titanium Satin, with the rear wheel mirroring that of the Bentley GT car.

The side air intakes reflect the two-tone grille of the Batur, while the triangular rear extractors also mimic elements at the rear of the car. The seat is finished in black Alcantara, too, with an underlying red fabric which is the same as the Batur’s seats. The Bentley logo features on the rear pad, too.

The green shade comes straight from Bentley’s Mulliner palette

Each motorcycle is delivered to its owner with a certificate of authenticity alongside a passenger seat and a motorcycle cover. There’s a production number on a plate inside the carbon fibre cover of the vertical head, too, while a special ‘capsule collection’ allows new owners to buy a variety of clothing elements such as a helmet and jacket which have been created to reflect the colour scheme of the bike.

Bentley and Ducati both fall under the same Volkswagen Group umbrella and Ducati has previously built another motorcycle with a Volkswagen Group car manufacturer – Lamborghini.