The Mercedes SL63 S E-Performance is the firm’s most powerful sports car

Mercedes has revealed the SL63 S E-Performance as its new sports car flagship.

Joining existing V6 and V8 versions of the new Mercedes SL, the E-Performance uses the firm’s latest sporty plug-in hybrid powertrain, as seen in the AMG GT.

Packing a mighty 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine on the front axle and a rear electric motor, it develops a significant 805bhp – 240bhp more than the previous range-topping SL, and is the joint most powerful car that Mercedes has ever made.

The SL63 S E-Performance packs a mighty 805bhp. (Mercedes)

It allows for a 0-60mph time of just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 198mph, where permitted. It’s also equipped with four-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Mercedes says the electric motor ‘provides an extra boost’ when setting off, accelerating and overtaking.

The battery storage of this new SL is said to be ‘inspired’ by Formula 1, with Mercedes saying it’s ‘designed for fast power delivery, and not the longest possible range’. As a result, the small 6.1kWh battery only allows for around eight miles of electric-only running ability, though the electrical power is ‘always available’.

Despite the performance, Mercedes claims a fuel economy figure of 36.7mpg, along with 175g/km CO2 emissions – considerably better than the other SL models.

There are eight different driving modes available, including ‘Electric’ and ‘Battery Hold’, which are exclusive to this hybrid version. Despite the car usually starting in electric mode an ‘AMG-typical sound’ is pushed through the speakers, Mercedes says.

Four levels of brake recuperation can be selected to recharge the battery, though the car can also be plugged in to charge the battery.

The only visual differences to the standard Mercedes SL are the grooved exhausts, a rear charging flap and red logos.

There’s no word on pricing, but the Mercedes SL63 S E-Performance is likely to cost close to £200,000 when sales start in 2024.