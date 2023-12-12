The Mercedes SL63 S E-Performance is the firm’s most powerful sports car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Mercedes SL63 S E-Performance is the firm’s most powerful sports car

By Press Association
The Mercedes SL has gained a flagship plug-in hybrid setup. (Mercedes)
The Mercedes SL has gained a flagship plug-in hybrid setup. (Mercedes)

Mercedes has revealed the SL63 S E-Performance as its new sports car flagship.

Joining existing V6 and V8 versions of the new Mercedes SL, the E-Performance uses the firm’s latest sporty plug-in hybrid powertrain, as seen in the AMG GT.

Packing a mighty 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine on the front axle and a rear electric motor, it develops a significant 805bhp – 240bhp more than the previous range-topping SL, and is the joint most powerful car that Mercedes has ever made.

The SL63 S E-Performance packs a mighty 805bhp. (Mercedes)

It allows for a 0-60mph time of just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 198mph, where permitted. It’s also equipped with four-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Mercedes says the electric motor ‘provides an extra boost’ when setting off, accelerating and overtaking.

The battery storage of this new SL is said to be ‘inspired’ by Formula 1, with Mercedes saying it’s ‘designed for fast power delivery, and not the longest possible range’. As a result, the small 6.1kWh battery only allows for around eight miles of electric-only running ability, though the electrical power is ‘always available’.

Despite the performance, Mercedes claims a fuel economy figure of 36.7mpg, along with 175g/km CO2 emissions – considerably better than the other SL models.

There are eight different driving modes available, including ‘Electric’ and ‘Battery Hold’, which are exclusive to this hybrid version. Despite the car usually starting in electric mode an ‘AMG-typical sound’ is pushed through the speakers, Mercedes says.

Four levels of brake recuperation can be selected to recharge the battery, though the car can also be plugged in to charge the battery.

The only visual differences to the standard Mercedes SL are the grooved exhausts, a rear charging flap and red logos.

There’s no word on pricing, but the Mercedes SL63 S E-Performance is likely to cost close to £200,000 when sales start in 2024.