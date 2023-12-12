Starmer: UK has enormous potential to take the lead with net zero industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Starmer: UK has enormous potential to take the lead with net zero industry

By Press Association
Keir Starmer was speaking at a visit to Lunaz. (Lunaz)
Keir Starmer was speaking at a visit to Lunaz. (Lunaz)

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK has “enormous potential” to take a global lead in creating a net zero industry.

Speaking at a visit today (December 12) to  electrification upcycling firm Lunaz in Silverstone, Northamptonshire, the Labour leader also praised the company for its work so far to help drive down emissions.

Starmer said: “Fast-growth clean technology companies like Lunaz show the incredible talent, innovation and ingenuity that exists here in Britain.

“We will back to the hilt the ambition and innovation of British business. The UK has enormous potential to take a global leadership position in the critical path to net zero industry. Companies like Lunaz show how it can be done.”

Biffa and Lunaz Bin Lorry
Lunaz upcycles commercial vehicles like bin lorries. (Lunaz)

Starmer’s visit to Lunaz coincided with the firm announcing it would double its current workforce of 175 to 350 ‘by the middle of 2025’ at its headquarters next to the famous Silverstone race track.

Lunaz was founded in 2018 to upcycle existing vehicles, with the firm having two arms. The first is the commercial sector, where the firm refurbishes vehicles like Biffa bin lorries by swapping out the typical diesel engine and making them electric instead.

The firm says it ‘saves more than 80 per cent’ of the carbon emissions involved in production compared with replacing it with a new vehicle, and reduces the cost of purchase by 25 per cent.

The second part of Lunaz is upcycling classic cars by equipping them with an electric powertrain. So far the firm has modernised various Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and Bentley. David Beckham, who has a stake in the company, gifted his son Brooklyn a Lunaz-converted Jaguar XK140 for his wedding present last year. Comedian Jack Whitehall is also an investor.

Lunaz Jaguar
David Beckham gifted his son Brooklyn a Lunaz-converted Jaguar as a wedding present last year. (Lunaz)

David Lorenz, founder of Lunaz, said: “We welcome all policy that supports and stimulates growth in this vital and vibrant sector; we’re encouraged to see political leaders engaging with and recognising the enormous power of the circular economy practices employed by Lunaz to accelerate our critical path to net zero.”