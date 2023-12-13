Electric Range Rover teased as waiting list opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Electric Range Rover teased as waiting list opens

By Press Association
A range of cryptic clues have been shown to tease the new Range Rover Electric. (JLR)
Land Rover is currently one of the largest car firms that has yet to sell an EV, but that will change in 2024 with the introduction of the Range Rover Electric.

Officially teased for the first time to coincide with the waiting list for this new SUV opening, the Range Rover Electric is expected to closely resemble conventionally-powered versions but will get a range of unique touches to set it apart.

These include a specific grille that is more ‘closed’ than petrol and diesel Range Rovers, along with a sliding charging flap. Specific wheel designs with an ‘EV’ emblem have also been displayed.

It will be Land Rover’s first all-electric model. (JLR)

Land Rover says its first EV is the ‘most anticipated Range Rover of recent times’, and though it has not revealed any official powertrain or range details, it has said that performance will be ‘comparable to a flagship Range Rover V8’ – which produces a generous 606bhp. A range of more than 300 miles is likely, with a huge battery likely to be used.

Prototypes of the Range Rover Electric are already on the road, with testing said to be taking place everywhere from ‘Sweden to Dubai’. Thomas Muller, executive director of product engineering of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), says it will be the ‘quietest and most refined Range Rover’.

Muller added: “The magic ingredients that underpin the success of Range Rover remain unchanged: timeless, reductionist design, a serene cabin and go-anywhere capability – but now offered with zero tailpipe emissions.

Specific ‘EV’ wheels tease the new model. (JLR)

“And as repeated throughout history, the Range Rover will continue to set the standard. The first of its type. An electric luxury SUV that can deliver on the Range Rover promise. A true global luxury product, as yet unseen in the industry.”

The firm is ensuring that the Range Rover’s typical off-roading ability isn’t lost with this electric model and has said that its towing ability, wading and all-terrain technology will ‘surpass all other electric SUVs’.

Production of the Range Rover Electric will take place in Solihull, West Midlands, alongside existing versions of the SUV. Further information about the new EV is expected in the coming months.