Citroen’s updated e-Berlingo gains longer range and new look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Citroen’s updated e-Berlingo gains longer range and new look

By Press Association
The e-Berlingo has had a refresh for 2024. (Citroen)
The e-Berlingo has had a refresh for 2024. (Citroen)

Citroen has revealed an updated version of its family-focused e-Berlingo, which gets a new design inside and out, as well as a longer range.

The e-Berlingo was introduced in 2021 alongside petrol and diesel versions of this van-based MPV, and though Citroen did axe the internal combustion variants, these were quickly re-introduced as buyers demanded them.

The electric e-Berlingo has now been refreshed, with the most major update being the fitment of a larger 54kWh battery (up from 50kWh), that increases the range by 20 per cent from a claimed 174 miles to 198 miles. A more advanced regenerative braking setup is adopted too, with paddles on the steering wheel now able to control the level of braking.

The e-Berlingo now boasts a range of up to 198 miles. (Citroen)

The same 134bhp electric motor is used as previously, while the e-Berlingo is still capable of an 80 per cent rapid charge in around 30 minutes.

The e-Berlingo gets a new front end, with numerous styling cues from Citroen’s recently revealed e-C3. The grille and bumper are part of the same ‘block’, while there’s a distinctive lighting signature made up of two horizontal elements and one vertical. It’s also one of the first outings for Citroen’s new oval logo, which isn’t used at all on the rear.

Moving inside, the e-Berlingo features a larger 10-inch touchscreen and new configurable digital dial screen. There’s a new steering wheel too, which comes in a trendy rounded-off-square shape. Citroen also says that the ‘overall quality of the interior finish has been improved’, while the e-Berlingo gets the firm’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats for the first time, which get more support and padding.

Like the existing Berlingo, this new version will be available in medium (M) and XL lengths, with the latter being 35cm longer at 4.75m. Up to seven seats are available, while you can also choose it with a ‘Modutop’ roof, which adds additional overhead storage and a panoramic glass roof. Up to 27 storage compartments can be found across the interior, with large sliding doors and an optional independently-opening glass tailgate.

Sales of the new Citroen e-Berlingo will begin in spring 2024, with UK pricing yet to be announced.