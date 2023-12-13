2023’s most-scrapped cars revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

2023’s most-scrapped cars revealed

By Press Association
The Ford Focus was the UK’s most scrapped cars in 2023. (Ford)
The Ford Focus was the UK’s most scrapped cars in 2023. (Ford)

A new study has revealed that the Ford Focus was the most scrapped car in 2023 as figures show that more than twice as many vehicles were registered as scrapped in the year.

The Ford Focus, which was one of the UK’s most popular cars until recent years, was the most scrapped vehicle, with 42,637 examples being sent to the crusher in 2023, up until the end October.

It was followed by the popular Vauxhall Corsa and Astra, with 35,578 and 34,405 examples of each scrapped respectively. The Ford Fiesta (32,935) was the fourth most scrapped car, while the Volkswagen Golf (25,903) rounded off the top five.

A large number of Vauxhall Corsas also came to the end of their life. (Vauxhall)

The figures were obtained by the DVLA in a Freedom of Information request by Autocar, which showed that 798,363 cars and vans were scrapped between January to October, which equates to 2,626 vehicles every day being sent to the crusher. With just shy of 1.9 million new cars and vans being registered in the same period, it means twice the number of vehicles were registered than scrapped in the period.

A drop in the number of vehicles being sent to the scrapheap was also recorded compared to 2022, when 857,107 cars and vans reached the end of their life.

Autocar says this is a result of the cost-of-living crisis making motorists keep hold of their existing vehicles.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “It is telling that nearly 60,000 fewer cars and vans were scrapped in 2023 than during the same period in 2022. The rising cost of living is likely to be a factor, prompting motorists to hold on to their vehicles for longer – a situation not helped by uncertainty among consumers over making the switch to electric.”