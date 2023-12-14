How can I make travel this Christmas as hassle-free as possible?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

How can I make travel this Christmas as hassle-free as possible?

By Press Association
Peak hour traffic as commuters leave the city of Liverpool in the evening.
Peak hour traffic as commuters leave the city of Liverpool in the evening.

The UK’s roads are a busy place to be over the festive period as thousands of people travel across the country to visit friends and relatives. This year, the number of drivers on the road is expected to peak earlier than usual, with Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23 slated to be the busiest days according to the AA.

But there are a few measures that you can take to make things a little less stressful when travelling this Christmas and New Year. Let’s take a look.

Give yourself more time

Running out of time always makes things more stressful. So, if you can, leave yourself a little more time and start earlier. This will allow any traffic to leave your plans unaffected and give you some extra breathing space.

You might also want to travel outside of peak times. That would mean travelling a little later on Friday, December 22 or starting very early on December 23. It would allow you to miss build-ups of traffic at peak areas.

Use traffic apps and listen to radio reports

Christmas travel
Traffic on the A13 in London as millions of people are braced for disruption to Christmas Eve getaway journeys due to severe road traffic and strikes decimating train services. Picture date: Saturday December 24, 2022.

The modern driver has a wealth of information at their fingertips. Apps such as Google Maps and Waze are invaluable at alerting you to slow-downs ahead on the road while also notifying you about broken-down vehicles on the road.

So if you’ve not yet downloaded one of these apps, give them a try on your next route. Just make sure your smartphone is either operated by a friend or relative in the passenger seat or securely kept in a smartphone mount for your car.

Pack some entertainment for the road

Drivers using parked cars
Some cars have holders for tablets

Particularly if you’re travelling with a family or young kids, then making sure you’ve got some entertainment aboard can really help smooth out a journey, especially if it’s taking longer than expected.

Books, colours and music can all really help as can tried-and-tested iPads and tablets. Before you set off, make sure that you’ve got plenty of options for charging them up, too, such as a fully topped-up power bank or a converter for your car’s 12-volt socket. If you’re driving by yourself, then a good audio book can really help pass the time – there are thousands available through major streaming services.

Stop if you’re tired

Ecotricity motorway service station charger
(Ecotricity)

Tiredness is a real danger when you’re driving, particularly over the darker winter months. It affects your reactions and could make an accident far more likely. So, if you feel like you’re getting tired, remember that it’s always best to stop and take a break. Have a nap, stretch your legs and grab a warm drink and you’ll feel a lot better for the rest of your trip.

Don’t be tempted to try and push through the tiredness, either. It’ll only make things worse – your best option is always to stop somewhere safe such as a service station or lay-by. Don’t ever stop on the hard shoulder just to take a break.

Pack some snacks

Some chocolate or sweets can improve any journey, so pack some extra snacks for your journey to help spruce things up along the way. You’ll also want to make sure that you’ve got some water to hand to keep you hydrated during your journey. A flask with a warm drink is also a good option to bring along.

Make sure you have breakdown cover in place

A broken down vehicle being rescued
Consider if you need extra add-ons, such as breakdown cover. (RAC/PA)

There’s nothing worse than a breakdown over the festive period but, of course, things do happen. That’s why we’d advise having some form of breakdown cover in place to ensure that if you do have a mechanical issue then there is someone that is able to provide assistance.

There are many providers out there to choose from and they can easily be compared online to get you the best price.