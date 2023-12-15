Alfa Romeo’s upcoming small SUV to be called Milano

Alfa Romeo has announced that it will be releasing a new compact SUV called ‘Milano’.

Alfa has stated that the new car, which will be fully unveiled in April 2024, will be available as an electric vehicle though it’s expected that more conventional hybrid and petrol options will also be there to choose from.

Referred to by the Italian brand as a ‘Sport Urban Vehicle’, the Milano returns Alfa Romeo to the B-segment of the new car market, which is an area it hasn’t been in since its compact Mito was discontinued in 2019.

It’ll arrive alongside existing Alfa Romeo SUVs in the Stelvio and Tonale. The Milano is expected to share a platform with the Jeep Avenger, which would suggest that it gets a range of up to 250 miles from a charge.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo CEO, said: “With the arrival of the Milano in 2024, Alfa Romeo completes a line-up capable of meeting the desires of all our enthusiasts and much more. Milano is intended as a symbolic ‘welcome back’ to all our Alfisti fans.

New Alfa Romeo Milano – our history in a name to reveal the path to the future. Unveiling the first Sport Urban Vehicle. April 2024. #AlfaRomeo #EyesOnMI #AlfaRomeoMilano pic.twitter.com/LihtdkrJEu — Alfa Romeo (@alfa_romeo) December 14, 2023

“As owners of the Giulietta and Mito, they have been waiting to confirm their love for Alfa Romeo. It also serves as a ‘welcome’ to anyone looking for a unique sporting experience in this segment and the distinctive beauty of Italian design.”

The Milano forms a key part of Alfa Romeo’s plans for the next few years, with its unveil being followed by another reveal of a fully battery-powered vehicle prior to the firm becoming a 100 per cent electric brand by 2027.