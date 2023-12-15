Volkswagen confirms new ID.2all SUV

Volkswagen has released the first official image of its upcoming ID.2 SUV electric car.

It builds on a concept already released, called the ID.2all. That model was a Polo-sized EV which Volkswagen stated would be targeting an on-sale price of less than €25,000, or around £22,000. With a standard hatchback design, the ID.2all concept has a claimed range of up to 220 miles, according to Volkswagen, with a 10 to 80 per cent charge taking just 20 minutes.

The ID.2 is set to arrive in 2025 as Volkswagen’s most affordable EV. (Volkswagen)

This new model, however, will have a more upright stance but will likely use the same platform. It’ll follow on from other high-riding ID models like the ID.4 and ID.5, but will have a much smaller footprint that will make it better suited to urban or town drivers.

Though a rather disguised image has been released by Volkswagen, it does show the car’s more upright stance while highlights around the wheels appear to suggest chunkier, off-road-inspired wheelarch covers. There’s also a three-bar design on the rear pillar.

Coming in 2026! Here’s a first glimpse of the Volkswagen ID. 2all SUV concept 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bk5K4VK5UD — Volkswagen UK Press Office (@VWUKPress) December 14, 2023

It’s likely that this SUV will also share many other styling touches with the ‘standard’ ID.2, such as a full-width front light bar and a light-up Volkswagen badge at the rear, which has become a new feature on the firm’s latest models.

Volkswagen hasn’t stated any full details about the ID.2all SUV, but it is expected to go on sale slightly later than the standard ID.2Aall which would put its on-sale date around 2026.