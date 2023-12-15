Volkswagen confirms new ID.2all SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen confirms new ID.2all SUV

By Press Association
The ID.2all SUV is expected to arrive in 2026
The ID.2all SUV is expected to arrive in 2026

Volkswagen has released the first official image of its upcoming ID.2 SUV electric car.

It builds on a concept already released, called the ID.2all. That model was a Polo-sized EV which Volkswagen stated would be targeting an on-sale price of less than €25,000, or around £22,000. With a standard hatchback design, the ID.2all concept has a claimed range of up to 220 miles, according to Volkswagen, with a 10 to 80 per cent charge taking just 20 minutes.

The ID.2 is set to arrive in 2025 as Volkswagen’s most affordable EV. (Volkswagen)

This new model, however, will have a more upright stance but will likely use the same platform. It’ll follow on from other high-riding ID models like the ID.4 and ID.5, but will have a much smaller footprint that will make it better suited to urban or town drivers.

Though a rather disguised image has been released by Volkswagen, it does show the car’s more upright stance while highlights around the wheels appear to suggest chunkier, off-road-inspired wheelarch covers. There’s also a three-bar design on the rear pillar.