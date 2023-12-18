Young driver car insurance soars by £658

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young driver car insurance soars by £658

By Press Association
Vehicles queue on the M25 motorway near Egham, Surrey, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Friday June 3, 2022.
Vehicles queue on the M25 motorway near Egham, Surrey, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Friday June 3, 2022.

The average car insurance premium for drivers aged under 25 has risen by £658 to £1,929, new data has shown.

The cost of the typical annual car insurance premium for this age group has risen by 52 per cent year-on-year which means that many drivers are now becoming more concerned about the affordability of cover.

Data from Compare the Market shows that the average annual premium now stands at £1,929 – up from £1,271 in 2022 – with a survey of 2,021 drivers showing that more than seven in ten are worried about how they will afford their car insurance policy.

Close to one in four drivers aged under 25 have struggled to pay for their insurance at some point during the last six months, too, while nearly six in ten expect to take on additional debt – such as through loans or credit cards – to pay for their cover.

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Compare the Market, said: “The rapid rise in the cost of car insurance means many young drivers are finding it difficult to stay on the road. Concerningly, some are needing to cut back on seeing friends and family or expect to take on further debt to keep driving.

“It’s worthwhile for people to consider if they’re able to encourage or support any young drivers they know to look for savings online. Shopping around for a cheaper policy is one of the best ways to try and save money on car insurance. Switching to a telematics policy may also be a more affordable option for some young motorists.”

Three in ten young drivers say that they don’t earn enough to cover the increased cost of driving, while 13 per cent have said that the rising costs associated with keeping a car on the road have impacted their work life. If costs continue to rise, more than one in four say that they don’t think they’ll be able to afford to keep their car running.