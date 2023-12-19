McLaren’s GTS builds on the GT experience

McLaren has revealed the new GTS which arrives as an updated version of the previous GT model.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 now produces 626bhp in total, up by 14bhp over the previous GT. McLaren has also managed to shave 10kg off the GT’s weight, too, taking the total kerb weight for the GTS to 1,520kg. The GTS comes with a claimed 0-60mph time of just three seconds – 0.1 seconds less than the GT.

A new nose lift system halves the time it takes to life the car’s front

McLaren has also upgraded the nose-lift system in the GTS, which means that it can now raise the nose of the car in half the time of the original GT. The exterior design of the GTS remains much the same as the GT’s, with a sharp front nose section sitting between slim headlights. It’s a similar story at the rear, where the ultra-thin rear lights sit above twin exhaust outlets.

As standard the GTS gets a gloss black finish on the exhaust tips, mirror caps and window surrounds while new GTS badges feature on the side of the car. As with other McLaren models, a number of elements can be replaced for carbon fibre alternatives such as the front splitter and side skirts via a full carbon pack.

Inside, the GTS features the same driver-focused setup as before with a button-free steering wheel. McLaren has equipped the GTS with more luxurious materials inside, while the seven-inch infotainment system is the same one you’d find in the previous GT.

Prices for the new McLaren GTS are expected to be announced shortly.