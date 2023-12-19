Parking your car in a garage overnight could add £54 to your insurance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parking your car in a garage overnight could add £54 to your insurance

By Press Association
Where you leave your car overnight affects your insurance (Skoda)
Parking your car in a garage overnight could make it more expensive to insure than leaving it outside your home, new data has shown.

Comparison site Go Compare reviewed car insurance policies bought through it between May and July of this year and found that the average insurance premium for drivers who kept their cars in a locked garage was £710, compared with £656 for vehicles left in other areas of the home.

According to the research, the difference was more obvious in ‘fire and theft’ policies. The average third-party fire and theft policy came in at £1,053 for those who parked their car in a locked garage, contrasting the £875 someone who parked their car elsewhere around the house would pay.

While keeping a car on the drive is better for insurance premiums than using a locked garage – costing £627 on average, or £85 less than a garage-user would pay – it’s still better to keep a car in a garage compared with parking on the public road outside your home. Drivers will pay £729 to keep their car on the road outside their house or £741 in a residential car park.

Tom Banks, car insurance expert at Go Compare, said: “There are various reasons why keeping your car in a garage may result in a more expensive premium. Some insurers may feel garages can pose their own security risks. If the garage is connected to your property, your car could get taken in the event of a home break-in, while if the garage is unconnected, you may be unable to hear the thief entering your car.

“Insurers may also feel the car is more likely to be damaged if you keep it in a garage. For instance, there could be a greater chance of bumps and scrapes when trying to fit today’s larger cars into small garages. Items being stored in the garage, like a toolbox, could also fall onto the vehicle and damage it.”

However, Go.Compare’s data shows a falling number of people using their garages for parking, dropping by 28 per cent between 2018 and 2022. In contrast, the number of policies for people keeping their car in a work car park overnight has doubled in the same period, with a 38 per cent increase being seen for drivers keeping their vehicles in a secure car park. However, the most popular parking space remains a home driveway, with 60 per cent of policies covering this area overnight.