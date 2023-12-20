Mercedes approved to use turquoise lights in its autonomous cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mercedes approved to use turquoise lights in its autonomous cars

By Press Association
The turquoise lights have been approved for use in the States
Mercedes will use turquoise-coloured lights in its self-driving cars when they go on the road in America.

Becoming the world’s first car maker to do so, Mercedes has gained permits for the use of turquoise-coloured ‘market lights’ in California and Nevada, allowing vehicles in both states to use these lights as a way of highlighting their self-driving nature to other road users.

Mercedes-Benz Lights
Mercedes-Benz receives approvals for turquoise-coloured automated driving marker lights in California and Nevada

The California permit applies to testing vehicles over a two-year period, while in Nevada it covers 2026 production-year vehicles and will remain ‘valid until a statutory modification is achieved with the state legislature.’

Markus Schäfer, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, chief technology officer, development & purchasing, said: “With the development of automated driving marker lights, Mercedes-Benz is once again setting new industry standards. We are the first automaker in the world to receive such approvals in the U.S., specifically in California and Nevada. The more automated driving vehicles populate the road, the more important communication and interaction between the vehicle and the environment become.”

Mercedes-Benz lights
The lights will show other road users that the car is in self-driving mode

Mercedes says that both permits allow the brand to ‘gain important insights into the interaction of automated vehicles and other road users’ with the distinctive marker light colour introduced to help ‘substantially enhance’ public acceptance of automated driving.

The turquoise colour was selected as it provides ‘reliable and fast detection for other road users’ but is still easy to differentiate from other existing lighting colours, such as those on emergency service vehicles or within traffic lights.