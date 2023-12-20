London councils net close to £8.5m in pavement parking fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

London councils net close to £8.5m in pavement parking fines

By Press Association
Councils have had a crack down on pavement parking in London (yourparkingspace)
Councils have had a crack down on pavement parking in London (yourparkingspace)

Councils in London collected nearly £8.5 million through pavement parking fines in the 12 months up to November this year.

New research by Autocar found that 22 London councils generated a total of £8,442,068 from Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) issued to drivers who had parked on the pavement. However, the research also found that of the 167,066 PCNs issued, only 111,495 had been paid meaning that close to a third of the charges had yet to be resolved.

Parking contravention code 62 – or rule 244 in the Highway Code – prohibits vehicles from being parked with one or more wheels on the pavement. Earlier this month, the Scottish government introduced a new law banning pavement parking with drivers slapped with a £100 fine if they were found to be flouting the rules.

However, in London, it was the borough of Newham which proved to be a flashpoint for pavement parking fines with more than 21,000 PCNs issued in this area alone. Despite a high proportion of unpaid fines, Newham earned £936,391 during the same period.

Mark Tisshaw, Autocar editor, said: “Scotland is following London’s lead by clamping down on pavement parking, which can have serious consequences for pedestrians – especially those with reduced mobility. Drivers across the country – in both rural and urban areas – need to understand the rules to avoid being fined.”

By law, any profit made from parking penalties must be used to fund off-street parking, help public transport services or highway maintenance.