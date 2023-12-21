First Drive: Is the Lexus LBX a compact crossover that can deliver a premium experience?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First Drive: Is the Lexus LBX a compact crossover that can deliver a premium experience?

By Press Association
Lexus predicts the LBX is going to be a big seller
Lexus predicts the LBX is going to be a big seller

What is it?

Lexus LBX
The new LBX will be the smallest model in the Lexus range

Lexus occupies quite an interesting space in the UK’s motoring landscape. It is known, of course, for its premium models which largely revolve around larger, more high-end body styles. Take the full-size RX SUV, for example, or the comfort-focused ES. But even Lexus can’t ignore the growing demand for smaller SUVs and crossovers, which has prompted the creation of this – the LBX.

It’s built with a little help from Toyota – the LBX shares a platform and engine setup with the firm’s Yaris Cross – but has been tweaked to give it some of the hallmark features which people expect from Lexus, such as a higher-quality interior and improved refinement. But in a segment as cut-throat as the one for crossovers, can the LBX stand out? We’ve been driving it to see.

What’s new?

Lexus LBX
The LBX is attractively styled throughout

As we just mentioned, the LBX is based on the same platform as the Toyota Yaris Cross. However, Lexus has been keen to impress that this is far from some cookie-cutter operation, with a variety of edits made to differentiate it from this donor vehicle.

But its arrival marks a big change for Lexus. The LBX will be the brand’s smallest vehicle when customer deliveries start in March 2024, while its sub-£30,000 price tag reflects a more value-focused approach from a brand which has never traditionally shied away from more ‘top end’ prices. Already, Lexus sees the LBX as one of its core models moving forward and predicts more than 25,000 examples to sell across Europe in 2024 alone, of which 6,000 will be in the UK.

What’s under the bonnet?

Lexus LBX
The hybrid engine delivers good efficiency

The engine setup in the LBX is one thing which remains largely unchanged against the Yaris Cross. It’s a standard ‘self-charging’ hybrid setup which uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine at its core, linked to a new ‘bi-polar’ hybrid battery which aims to bring more power compared with a traditional battery but with far lower weight. In fact, weight is a big factor with the LBX as at 1,350kg, it’s remarkably light compared with many of its rivals.

Efficiency-wise, this hybrid system pays dividends. Lexus claims that you could get up to 62.7mpg combined alongside CO2 emissions of between 102 and 108g/km depending on wheel size. Power goes to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox and, if you’d like a little extra traction, an all-wheel-drive version will also be available.

How does it drive?

All of the major driving characteristics in the LBX are positive. As we mentioned, it’s a light car and this transfers through to the way it drives as it manages to feel nimble and agile through the bends, while the steering has a nice bit of weight to it. With a 0-60mph time of nine seconds dead, it isn’t what you’d call fast, but the electric assistance that you get away from a dead stop means it feels a little bit sharper away from the lights than the figures might suggest.